23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace has taken a dig at his best mate Ryan Blaney as he uncovered the Team Penske driver's plane ride debt from the latter's maiden NASCAR Cup Series championship.

2023 was the best season so far for the Ohio native who secured three wins, eight top-5s, eighteen top-10s, and led a staggering 562 laps, etching his name as Cup Series champion for the first time.

The same year witnessed Bubba Wallace finishing his season in the best-ever position until now. Bagging five top-5s, and ten top-10s, and dominating 285 laps throughout the year, the Alabama native concluded his seventh Cup Series season at P10.

Ryan Blaney traveled to Nashville to celebrate his outstanding season. Wallace, meanwhile, paid for the airfare, and before the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, the #23 Toyota driver made a humorous remark about recovering the money.

While commenting on Blaney's change in personality post being a champion, Wallace opened up during the Garage Pass podcast, saying:

"At all honestly, I don't see much of a change...its like when you walk in the bar and he's got the coin slam down...he's not the guy to slam it down. I think he's just there in the reserve and he knows that."

He added:

"Still the same old guy. He does owe me a flight though. I paid for a flight for us to fly him to Nashville to celebrate the championship. He was going to pay for it, time to get my money."

Bubba Wallace reacted to Ryan Blaney's proposal after missing his best mate's championship party

When the Team Penske driver sealed his first NASCAR Cup Series championship last year, instead of joining the celebration party, the Alabama native flew straight to his home to spend some time in solace.

Moreover, post the championship race at Phoenix Raceway, Wallace was apparently depressed by his friend's achievement as he said (via USnews):

“Sitting here on the couch questioning everything. You would think your bud winning the championship would bring that joy and excitement back. Sadly it did not."

Nevertheless, when Ryan Blaney proposed to his girlfriend Gianna Tulio in December last year, the 23XI Racing driver was quick to repost their image on his Instagram and expressed his excitement by writing:

"Bout Damn Time."

Expand Tweet

Poll : Will Ryan Blaney pay back Bubba Wallace's debt? Haha, yes! No man, he'll return the favor in future 0 votes View Discussion