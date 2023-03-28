Bubba Wallace Jr. delivers scathing self-criticism after making 'rookie mistakes' in consecutive NASCAR races: “I need to be replaced”

While the #45 crew at 23XI Racing enjoyed Tyler Reddick's victory at the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix last Sunday, things did not seem so bright on Bubba Wallace Jr.'s side of the garage.

The #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver has had a string of bad luck and missed opportunities in the last few races in the NASCAR Cup Series. He once again could not manage to bring home a good result for the team.

The 231-mile-long road course race in Austin, Texas, saw drivers take on the 3.4-mile-long track for a total of 75 laps to decide the winner, after three overtime restarts no less.

However, Bubba Wallace Jr.'s bid in the race ended much earlier as the Alabama native failed to keep his car under control at turn 12 of the expansive racetrack.

23XI Racing @23XIRacing After an incident in the first stage of racing, the No. 23 @MoneyLion team is done for the day. After an incident in the first stage of racing, the No. 23 @MoneyLion team is done for the day. https://t.co/b5qMuqd3t2

This resulted in him making heavy contact with the #5 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, spinning the latter out. Wallace Jr. was also on the receiving end of a broken toe link, as well as a ruptured oil line that caused him to retire as a result.

The 29-year-old elaborated on the incident after he was released from the infield care center and said (via Racing News):

“Broke a toe link in the rear and then an oil line. I’m trying my hardest not to go down the slippery slope of self-doubt here. Two weeks in a row, making rookie mistakes, six years into Cup (Series), I need to be replaced.”

It was evident from Bubba Wallace Jr.'s interview how seriously the #23 Toyota driver is taking his mistakes on the track. He has been extremely self-critical of his performance over the last couple of weeks.

Bubba Wallace Jr's former teammate speaks on his self-criticism

Bubba Wallace Jr's former teammate at 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch, spoke about how the former has always been extremely critical of his performances on the track.

Busch, who was in the FOX Sports booth during the 231-mile-long race, spoke about Wallace Jr.'s comments during commentary and said:

“He’s always so hard on himself, he wants the best, he wants to continue to improve on the road courses. Short tracks, where he knows he’s good then the mile-and-a-halfs are his cup of tea. But, you’re alright. There’s mistakes that happen, you just don’t want to make the same one, twice.”

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. try and bounce back into form next weekend at Richmond Raceway in Virginia for the Toyota Owners 400.

