"Not the Michael I was thinking" – Bubba Wallace Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch discuss Daytona 500

Driver Bubba Wallace Jr. is part of the fastest-growing team in NASCAR, the 23XI Racing team. The team is co-owned by Michael Jordan, a legendary basketball player, and Denny Hamlin, a NASCAR driver for the Joe Gibbs Racing team.

They recently added another established driver, Kurt Busch, who will be driving a Toyota TRD No. 45.

Before the long-awaited Daytona 500 went down on Sunday, February 20th, Bubba Wallace Jr., Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin sat down with Fox’s Michael Waltrip.

They discussed more Daytona 500 and 23XI in depth. 23XI Racing posted a clip of what went down on their Twitter, where Bubba Wallace Jr. stated that:

“It has really changed the whole game of the sport. I feel like we've been able to do a lot of things inside our four walls and 2011 that have promoted ideas for new teams. And so now brand Kurt on board with the experience in the in the knowledge there, I think we're really shaping up to make a long-lasting spot in the sport and do some big things with it. So, it's been fun.”

He competed throughout the entire season without a teammate since the team was just growing. Ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team saw a need to expand in order to bring Kurt Busch on board.

In 2021, the 23XI Racing’s Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace met for an interview. On Twitter, Fox highlighted the interview.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX 23XIRacing’s Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace sit down with Michael Strahan. See the interview in Sunday’s #DAYTONA500 pre-race show on FOX. 23XIRacing’s Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace sit down with Michael Strahan. See the interview in Sunday’s #DAYTONA500 pre-race show on FOX. https://t.co/By09n6RviY

The team made their season debut at the recently concluded Daytona 500 on February 20th, with Kurt Busch making his official debut for the 23XI.

The two displayed an outstanding performance with Bubba Wallace Jr. finishing in second place after Austin Cindric touched the checkered ground in front of him.

Bubba Wallace Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kurt Busch's performance in the Sunday race

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performances have been improving rapidly since he joined the 23XI Racing team.

In the Daytona 500 2022 he missed being the first African American driver to ever win the Daytona 500 by 0.036 seconds after being blocked by Penske driver Ryan Blaney.

On the other hand, the 2004 champion, Kurt Busch, finished the race in the 19th position.

However, three-time Daytona winner Denny Hamlin was eliminated from the race on the 62nd lap after he got caught up in a crash placing in the 37th position.

