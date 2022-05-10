"Just trying to figure out what I did to piss off the racing gods" - Bubba Wallace Jr. is disappointed after another 'frustrating' finish at Darlington Raceway

Bubba Wallace Jr. had a turbulent day at the Goodyear 400 on Sunday. Despite only qualifying in 17th position on Saturday morning, his car's performance looked solid at the start of the race. When the second stage began, he showed some speed but, ultimately, finished the set in 15th place after the pit stops of this stage.

At the beginning of the final stage, Wallace Jr. was just outside the top ten and it was shaping up to be a solid top ten finish for him. Especially, due to the way his race team had their car running on the long runs. During stretches of no cautions in the race, Wallace Jr. and his teammate Kurt Busch were in the top ten, however, bad luck struck during the closing moments of the race and on lap 261, a multi-car pileup took out Bubba Wallace Jr. He finished his day in 27th place.

Afterwards Wallace Jr. said the following about his race:

“Just checked up in front of me and didn’t have enough time. You’re in the wood off of (turn) two there. Just trying to figure out what I did to piss off the racing gods. Another great car and another great finish that was going to be there and a disappointing result. Just frustrating. Thanks to MoneyLion. For sure, was going to have a top-10 car. That’s what we’ll put on the debrief, but the results don’t show that.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. hopes for a good weekend in Kansas

For the past few weeks, Bubba Wallace Jr. has been looking for a good race weekend. Alas, luck hasn't been on his side. He enters this upcoming race weekend at Kansas Speedway in 24th place in the NASCAR Cup Series standings. It only takes one good race for the momentum to show, and with 23XI Racing's recent performance, that race isn't too far around the corner.

Catch Bubba Wallace Jr. at the next race at Kansas Speedway on May 16th, 2022.

