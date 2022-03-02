Bubba Wallace Jr. failed first attempt at learner's permit, shares hilarious incident

Speaking of successful careers, failure is one of the things most people face while they are climbing their career ladder. Bubba Wallace Jr. is among those who have encountered several failures before becoming who he is today.

Wallace Jr. is a NASCAR driver, driving a Toyota Camry No. 23 for 23XI racing.

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s personality is one of the things that makes him beloved by NASCAR fans. Every time he sits in front of the camera, he always has an interesting and hilarious incident about his journey.

Before the kick-off of Wise Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway, the talented driver had a chat with veteran host Jimmy Kimmel on his show, Jimmy Kimmel Live.

During the interview, Bubba Wallace Jr. detailed how he failed his first attempt at a learner’s permit when he was 17.

“I failed the written part, it was the stop sign and the railroad crossing. I waited like six month to go back and do it”

Wallace Jr. went ahead and posted about his meeting with Jimmy Kimmel on Twitter, stating that:

"Had the best time with @jimmykimmel tonight talking Netflix, Drivers Ed, and motorhomes! #Kimmel @JimmyKimmelLive"

However, he later got the permit and drove for the first time with his parents. Surprisingly, he swerved off the road every time a car came at him since he was used to driving in traffic.

Despite his failures, Wallace Jr. was an established kart driver at the time, having started his karting career at the age of nine. It gave him a firm foundation that has held him up to date.

Bubba Wallace Jr. wins in NASCAR Cup Series

At the moment, he is one of the drivers to watch this season as he has managed to level-up his game. This season marks his fifth Cup series season under which he has secured one top-level NASCAR race in Talladega.

He currently stands at number nine in NASCAR table points with two starts. During this year's Daytona 500, he proved to the world that he is one of the best NASCAR drivers after an impressive performance.

He finished in 2nd place with Austin Cindric carrying the day.

On Sunday, March 6th, Bubba Wallace Jr. will be among the 37 drivers turning laps in the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

