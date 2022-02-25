Bubba Wallace Jr. and Kurt Busch among NASCAR drivers to take part in Race Hub Game Night

The driver of the Toyota Camry No. 23 Bubba Wallace Jr., for 23XI Racing, will be joining hands with his new teammate Kurt Busch in NASCAR Race Hub Game Night.

Game Night is happening on Friday, February 25th at exactly 6 PM EST on FS1. The two will go head-to-head with Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon from Richard Childress Racing.

While confirming the news in a morning tweet by Tyler Reddick, he posted a trailer for the game and captioned it:

“Tonight at 6pm et!!”.

In 2020, Bubba Wallace Jr. was also featured in the Race Hub Game Night, where the Hub crew discussed the formation of his current team 23XI co-owned by Denny Hamlin and his best friend Michael Jordan.

After the NASCAR Race Hub, Bubba Wallace Jr. will embark on his preparation for Sunday’s 27th Feb race, Wise Power 400, at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

He will be joining another NASCAR driver on February 26th during a 2PM practice session, after which he will head to the qualifying races. On Sunday, February 25th, he will be turning laps at Auto Club Speedway.

As he prepares for the second race of the season, it will also be marking his fourth season since joining the Cup Series in 2018. Despite being the only African-American in the entire Cup Series, he has performed phenomenally.

Bubba Wallace Jr. career debut at NASCAR Cup Series and the performance

Bubba Wallace Jr. joined the Cup Series with Richard Petty's motor sports racing team driving No. 43, becoming the second black-American driver to earn a full-time spot in NASCAR since Wendell Scott in 1971.

At the end of the 2019 season, on November 9th, he found himself in trouble after he was fined $50,000 and deducted 50 points. He was fined after he spun his car intentionally due to a tire failure, hence interfering with the competition.

At the end of the 2020 season, 23XI Racing announced that they had hired Bubba Wallace as their new driver. He then made his official debut for the team the following season, earning his first Cup Series triumph at Talladega.

In 2021, Bleacher Report recognized his achievement as the first win for an African-American driver in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1963.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



He's the first Black driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1963. Bubba Wallace gets the first Cup Series win of his career at TalladegaHe's the first Black driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1963. Bubba Wallace gets the first Cup Series win of his career at Talladega 🏆He's the first Black driver to win in the NASCAR Cup Series since 1963. https://t.co/cUkK6YBGnt

During the 2022 Daytona 500 he almost dropped the checkered flag before he was edged by rookie Austin Cindric, finishing in second place.

Edited by Adam Dickson