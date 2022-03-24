Bubba Wallace Jr. makes a return to former team Joe Gibbs Racing for Xfinity appearances

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. will be teaming up with his former racing organization, Joe Gibbs Racing. The pair will join forces at this weekend's NASCAR Xfinity Series at Circuit of the Americas on Saturday, March 26th.

According to 23XI Racing, Wallace Jr. will be driving the Toyota GR Supra No. 18 for Joe Gibbs Racing at COTA.

Joe Gibbs Racing updated their Twitter account with news that Wallace Jr. will be racing for the team at COTA, stating:

"Welcome back, @BubbaWallace! Bubba will be driving the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra in @NASCAR_Xfinity this Saturday at @COTA, as well as @IMS in July"

The move to return to his former team was influenced by the fact that 23XI Racing doesn’t compete in Xfinity series. Bubba Wallace Jr. will have a busy weekend, considering he will be competing in both Xfinity and Cups series races on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The No. 23 driver will also pilot the same Toyota No. 18 in the next road course race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Twitter, 23XI Racing updated Wallace Jr.'s status for the series, stating that:

"@bubbawallace is scheduled to compete in two upcoming @NASCAR_Xfinity Series races – @COTA and @IMS in the No. 18 Toyota GR Supra. @XfinityRacing"

Bubba Wallace Jr. will also receive support from Dr. Pepper, a founding partner of 23XI racing, and a primary partner of the race. While speaking about his partnership, Bubba stated:

“I’m looking forward to partnering back up with Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series after making my first career start in NASCAR with them about 10 years ago.The No. 18 Toyota GR Supra team is always strong and I’m excited to be competing with them at COTA and Indianapolis. Thanks to the team at 23XI and Toyota for helping to make this happen and thanks to Dr Pepper for coming on board for the race at COTA.”

Bubba Wallace Jr.'s performance in NASCAR Cup Series

Bubba Wallace Jr. made his NASCAR National Series debut in 2012, with Joe Gibbs Racing. At the time, Wallace Jr. drove the Toyota No. 20. Between the 2012 and 2014 Xfinity Series seasons, he collected one pole and four top 10 finishes.

The 2021 Talladega winner was among the drivers who competed in last year’s New Holland 250 in Michigan. Currently, Wallace has earned 36 top ten finishes and two poles. However, he has yet to collect any Xfinity Series wins.

As we approach the Xfinity Series, Pit Boss 250 at COTAs, Wallace Jr. is hoping to clinch his first Xfinity career win. After he’s done with the Pit Boss 250 on Saturday, he will then head straight to the NASCAR Cup series at the EchoPark Texas Grand Prix on Sunday, March 27th.

Edited by Adam Dickson