Bubba Wallace Jr. once revealed how a young fan gave him one of the biggest compliments 

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. can look back at the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season and come away satisfied. In a year which saw the Mobile, Alabama native get rid of the asterisk that came with his first win by visiting Victory Lane for the second time, Wallace Jr.'s year was a pretty eventful one.

The past season came with its fair share of controversy along with the highs of winning for the 29-year-old driver. Seen as one of the most recognizable faces on the field in the modern day and age of the sport, Wallace Jr. has been pivotal in promoting racing to a newer audience. It was this limelight that meant his coming together with Kyle Larson last year would garner more eyeballs than ever before.

Low-points aside, Bubba Wallace Jr. had his best season in the highest echelon of the sport in 2022, with him dominating the Kansas Speedway behind the wheel of the #45 Toyota Camry TRD. Being the sole driver of color o the track, Wallace Jr. has also been regarded as one of the pioneers in the sport, which is evident by the 29-year-old's self-confession.

In an interview with JeffGluck.com, when asked what the biggest compliment someone could give him was, the 23XI Racing driver recalled an incident at the Daytona International Speedway when a young fan came up to compliment him. He said:

“'You’re a role model,' or 'You’re very inspiring.' A kid came up to me at Daytona and was like, 'I’m gonna be the next you.' It was like, 'Holy cow, that was cool.'”

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. race in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season in the opening race at Daytona International Speedway next month.

Bubba Wallace Jr. celebrates the new year by marrying fiance Amanda Carter

Bubba Wallace Jr. and long-time girlfriend Amanda Carter exchanged vows on December 31, 2022, kicking off their New Year celebrations with a milestone in both their personal lives. The couple, who got engaged in 2021 decided to tie the knot in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Speaking in an interview with PEOPLE Wallace Jr. described the ceremony and said:

"Getting married, and starting a new life together, I'm just so excited to have a good one in my corner, We have so much fun together."

Carter also spoke about how the couple wanted a formal ceremony followed by a New Year's Eve party, and said:

"We wanted the ceremony, to be formal, and then as soon as you walk down the staircase to the reception, we wanted the whole mood to flip"

Watch a newly-wed Bubba Wallace Jr. take on the challenge of the 65th Daytona 500 as the Cup Series season kicks off next month.

