"This last month has been pretty much hell for me" - Bubba Wallace Jr. revels in his P3 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

23XI Racing and #23 Draft Kings Toyota Camry driver Bubba Wallace Jr. had one of his season-best as well as career-best performances at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 23XI Racing driver managed to secure 3rd position in Ambetter 301.

Wallace Jr. was happy after taking stunning control into the top five following a pit stop and good tire management. He raced most of the day in the top 10 and translated his good track form and his pit crew's good pit form into his first P3 of the season.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bubba Wallace says he is proud of his team for the third-place finish at New Hampshire. Bubba Wallace says he is proud of his team for the third-place finish at New Hampshire. https://t.co/4j2CTLeoXW

Bubba Wallace Jr. said he was proud of himself, the crew, and everyone in the garage for giving him an excellent car to race on Sunday. He mentioned that the car did not handle him well, had great speed, and was able to put himself on the right track for the entire race with his mental preparation.

NASCAR @NASCAR



finally got the run he needed. "It's been hell for me the past month." @BubbaWallace finally got the run he needed. "It's been hell for me the past month." @BubbaWallace finally got the run he needed. https://t.co/d3NNYNTaxE

Speaking in a post-race interview, he said:

“Just proud. Proud of our team, proud of myself. Staying in it there. This last month has been pretty much hell for me. A good day for our Draft Kings Toyota Camry TRD. Definitely needed this. Hats off to everybody back at the shop. Brought a decent car, I wasn’t really happy with it, but it had speed. I told myself this morning that this could be a long day and to prepare for that, but here we are.”

He went on to say that he is proud of everyone on the team and happy that he was able to end a difficult month with a top five finish.

Bubba Wallace Jr.’s pit crew change brought an excellent performance to 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace Jr. has had disappointing races in the past. Due to mistakes, a portion of his pit crew was swapped for Christopher Bell, who currently holds the final playoff spot with a 20-point lead over Kevin Harvick.

The pit crew switch between Wallace Jr. and Bell's teams, which raised a lot of questions, appears to have done great even though the fact that the last race result didn't exactly indicate that.

While his pit crew was able to get Bell his first win of the season, Bootie Baker and the team pushed the #23 back into the top five after a terrible last couple of races for him in an already disappointing season.

According to the stats, Bubba Wallace Jr. is presently 23rd in points with an average ranking of 20.7, one entire position behind last year's pace of 19.7. The crew, which has had up to eight loose wheels this season, desperately needed a good day's labor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far