Bubba Wallace Jr.'s sponsor signs multi-year extension with 23XI Racing

Bubba Wallace Jr. and his 23XI Racing team have started their preparations for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, and a key partner is returning to the team for next season and beyond.

23XI Racing has announced that Columbia Sportswear has signed a multi-year extension to back Bubba Wallace Jr. and his team. The organization also indicated that the sportswear company will increase its sponsorship by adding more races to its schedule.

Columbia partnered with Bubba Wallace Jr. for the first time in August 2020, signing the driver as a brand ambassador as he wrapped up his final season with Richard Petty Motorsports.

The sportswear brand was a primary sponsor on Petty’s #43 car in three races - twice with Wallace Jr. in 2020 and once with Erik Jones in 2021.

The company, which has served as the lead partner for multiple races, has partnered with the 23XI Racing driver to launch a limited-edition line of apparel and footwear.

In a team release, Bubba Wallace Jr. said that he feels fantastic to work with them because they share the same values that he and his team support. He also said that he is looking forward to more exciting things with them to come in the 2023 season and beyond. Wallace Jr. said:

“Working with Columbia has been a fantastic match as they share a lot of the same values that I have and that the team supports. It’s also been a fun relationship that’s allowed me to spend more time exploring the outdoors and following my passions. I’m honored to have them continue this journey with me and 23XI and look forward to more exciting things to come in 2023.”

Wallace Jr.'s best finish with Columbia as a primary sponsor was a runner-up result at the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Bubba Wallace Jr. gave a career-best performance in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Bubba Wallace Jr. 's 2022 campaign marked his career-best season where he showed his potential and proved to be a strong title contender in the future. The 29-year-old has scored five top-five finishes and 10 top-10 finishes to his total, including his career’s first pole at Michigan International Speedway.

He won his first race of the season at Kansas Speedway during the playoff races while improving his average finish to 18.3. He ended his career-best season at 19th place in the Championship standings.

