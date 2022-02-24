"Might wanna check the replies" - Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter gets into Twitter beef with NASCAR fans over new Netflix show

The 2021 YellaWood 500 winner, and the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series competition, Bubba Wallace Jr., has prepared something inspirational for his fans on Netflix dubbed “Race Bubba Wallace”.

Since the release of the docuseries, many have been promoting it on their social media platforms since its launch. After the launch of the series, Netflix went ahead and tweeted on the account:

“When Bubba Wallace wore a Black Lives Matter shirt on the NASCAR track, the impact was felt far & wide. But the significance of that watershed moment also gave a Black NASCAR employee the confidence to stand in solidarity publicly. RACE: @BubbaWallace is now on Netflix”

Freddie Kraft, Bubba Wallace Jr.'s spotter, was among the people who promoted the docuseries on his Twitter account. Kraft wrote:

“So what episode of #RACEBubbaWallace are you up to so far?”

As usual, fans ran to the comment section to leave a negative comment, with one fan replied to Kraft’s post stating:

“There isn’t anybody watching that.”

Another fan went on to reply to the tweet stating that:

“I’m not watching , do they show that bright sunny victory lane at his Dega Win?”

Kraft didn’t take the comment lightly as he went back to the comment section and replied to the fan, providing a hell of a reply, stating:

“Might wanna check the replies before you look that foolish.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. is a docuseries that covers Bubba Wallace's journey in racing. It also covers the challenges he faces, being the only black driver in a sport that mostly features people from the south who are mostly white.

The docuseries features six episodes including: A Fresh Start, Great Expectations, Driving While Black, The Inner Voice, The Road to Success and Engine of Change, respectively.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin is also featured in the docuseries where the two highlight the challenges of running a new racing team and trying to sustain it.

Quick review of Bubba Wallace Jr. performance in NASCAR

Bubba Wallace Jr. joined 23XI Racing in 2020, as its first race driver, making his debut with the team in 2021. In the one season he has raced with the team, he has shown a huge difference in terms of performance compared to his previous team.

Bubba Wallace Jr. won his first Cup Series championship race in 2021, at Talladega, marking the first win for the 23XI. He didn’t win any poles during the 2021 season, though, and emerged in the top ten position 12 times.

The recently concluded Daytona 500 had his sights on the checkered flag and pushed hard to bring the victory to Team 23XI but Austin managed to hold him to finish in second place, which was not that bad and he was looking forward to performing better in future races.

