"The mustache needs to come off" - Bubba Wallace Jr. says he's 'got to bounce back' after disappointing outing at Sonoma Raceway

Sonoma Raceway had another rough day in store for Bubba Wallace Jr. The 23XI Racing driver lasted only ten laps before his #23 DoorDash Toyota Camry TRD encountered an engine failure.

Wallace Jr. had to settle for 36th place and spent the rest of the day watching his colleagues compete for the checkered flag. Sonoma Raceway was his third consecutive disappointing race after a 26th finish at the World Wide Technology Raceway.

23XI Racing @23XIRacing The 23 is out of the race due to engine issues off lap 10. The 23 is out of the race due to engine issues off lap 10. https://t.co/eR9KMCo3j6

In a media interaction after the race, Wallace Jr. stated that he needed to bounce back after back-to-back poor performances. According to him, an off weekend can be a suitable reset option. In his statement, he said:

“Off weekend, that is what we need to reset. I guess the mustache needs to come off. Really just biding our time.”

Bubba Wallace Jr. has had an awful season full of unfortunate incidents, resulting in poor performances race after race. The season is already halfway through, but the #23's bleeding doesn’t cease.

He began the season on a higher note, getting second place at the Daytona 500. After the Daytona 500, the next top-ten finish he clinched was in Kansas, where he finished in 10th place. For the rest of the races, he has been posting top 15, if not top 30, finishes.

Disappointing performance by Bubba Wallace Jr. due to suspension of his chief crew

As his results continue to face a downtrend, many are blaming his pit crew. His crew chief was hit with a four-week suspension after Bubba Wallace Jr. lost a tire. His boss and 23XI co-owner, Denny Hamlin, also raised an issue concerning Wallace’s pit crew, stating that they have been slowing him every time he stops for a pit stop.

Matthew Breault @MatthewBreault7 I don’t know how Darrell Wallace Jr. ( @BubbaWallace ) keeps his composure after something goes wrong every single week that’s not his fault. Put crew errors, mechanical issues, etc. Something is always going wrong yet he still goes on. Props to you, Bubba. I don’t know how Darrell Wallace Jr. (@BubbaWallace ) keeps his composure after something goes wrong every single week that’s not his fault. Put crew errors, mechanical issues, etc. Something is always going wrong yet he still goes on. Props to you, Bubba.

Though the entire 23XI Racing team has been having a rough time, his teammate Kurt Busch has been trying to neutralize their poor performances to keep the team on the map. Last year Wallace Jr. was the only driver on the team but did a spectacular job and delivered the team’s first trophy at Talladega.

Bubba Wallace Jr. will be hoping that the remaining half of the season is kind to him.

