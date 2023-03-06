Bubba Wallace leads 23XI Racing to an impressive P4 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Bubba Wallace had a solid run in the Pennzoil 400 just missing out on the podium. The 23XI Racing driver was the leading Toyota driver and showed strong pace throughout the race.

Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick reached the checkered flag for the first time as teammates. The duo crashed out of the Daytona 500 and in the following race, Reddick found the wall again while Wallace retired due to an engine issue. The North Carolina-based team seems to have finally kicked off its season in the third race of the season.

Wallace spoke to the media after the race:

"Just proud of our efforts though. We never gave up. I was right there in the top seven or eight the whole time, just biding our time. I was going to settle for sixth. I was going to settle, and the caution came out. Here we go."

The #23 driver struggled with his car setup in the race and was at times vocal about his issues. Starting the race on the seventh row of the grid, Wallace made solid progress in the first stage, finishing eighth. The #23 driver was able to keep his position in the top ten for the next two stages.

Tyler Reddick's weekend was plagued with technical gremlins as an engine issue kept him out of practice and qualifying. After an engine swap, Reddick started the race from the rear of the field.

Reddick showed promising speed, having not driven the entire weekend. The #45 driver got himself into the top ten but dropped back as he clipped the wall off Turn 1 while running in sixth position.

Reddick was able to nurse his car to the 15th position, finishing on the lead lap. Bubba Wallace, on course for a sixth-place finish, took advantage of a late race caution, finishing fourth.

"Winning races, that’s our main goal" declares Bubba Wallace

The 23XI Racing team has gained momentum for the 2023 season with a solid race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick finished the race, scoring big points for the team.

Wallace hopes the team competes for wins regularly to book a playoff spot. The two-time race winner has never won a race in the regular season. The #23 driver won both his races after failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Wallace added:

"I thought we were third or fourth-best Toyota and things just fell our way on the last restart. We’re still fourth on the pylon though. Winning races, that’s our main goal from [the] top down."

Bubba Wallace stands 16th in the drivers' standings while his teammate Reddick is in the 34th position.

