Bubba Wallace makes feelings clear after Alex Bowman raised concerns about ‘clearly’ unended beef

23XI Racing Bubba Wallace competed in Challenge Two, the Grant 165, on Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course. However, he had an unfortunate moment with Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman and expressed his views on the incident in a post-race interview.

Ad

Wallace and Bowman battled intensely during the closing laps of the 75-mile race. The duo repeatedly made contact in a fight for seventh place, and Bowman spun the #24 Toyota Camry XSE driver on lap 70, sending him to the back of the pack.

Bubba Wallace and Alex Bowman spoke after the race, and both drivers were in good spirits despite the on-track scenario. Reflecting on the same, Bowman told NASCAR:

“I thought we had squashed our beef, but clearly we’ve not. I don’t know. I followed the 45 (Tyler Reddick) past him. He ran me into the inside wall in (Turn) 8. Still felt like I passed him clean, then he absolutely just demolished me into (Turn) 12. I gave it back a little bit into 1, and then he demolished me again into 2, ran me into the outside wall and then I’m just a pinball between him and the outside wall at that point."

Ad

Trending

Bubba Wallace also expressed his part in the post-race interview and said:

“I’m just proud of the effort. You know, late call on the 5 that got us spun. Hated that. Just when you think everything’s going OK, but we were able to jump ship and switch up plans, put us right back in the race. So man, I was passing cars, having fun, showing that we keep improving and keep building confidence. We’ll be fine. So hate to see it end that way. It was fun. Fun with the 48. No love lost, all good.”

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman finished the 75-mile race in P8 behind Ryan Preece. Meanwhile, 23XI Racing driver Wallace fell from seventh to P28, as Shane van Gisbergen won.

Bubba Wallace's career in the 2025 Cup Series season so far

Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace had a good start to the 2025 season with a P5 finish at the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium and a victory at Duel 1 at Daytona. He then had tough luck at the Great American Race, the Daytona 500, and finished in P29.

Ad

Then, the Toyota driver bounced back at Atlanta Motor Speedway and landed a top-10 finish, securing a P9 finish. This was followed by a 20th-place finish at the Circuit of the Americas. Then Wallace had some challenging races where he finished outside of the top 20 drivers on the grid.

After a few unsatisfactory finishes, Bubba Wallace landed a pair of top-three finishes at Homestead-Miami and Martinsville Speedway. Then he went on a spree of bad finishes until the Nashville Superspeedway race. He wrapped up the event with a P6 and a P4 finish at Michigan International Speedway. Since then, he has yet to secure another top-10 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.