Bubba Wallace makes a playful comment at wife Amanda

Bubba Wallace shared a lighthearted moment with his wife Amanda during a cozy evening on the balcony. In an Instagram story, the 23XL star made a playful comment about his wife ignoring her choice of snack, a cornbread.

Wallace and Amanda first crossed paths in high school but didn't start dating until 2016, during her senior year in college. They got engaged in June 2021 and tied the knot on New Year's Eve, 2022. The couple are proud parents to their son, Becks Hayden, born on September 29, 2024.

On Thursday, Wallace uploaded an Instagram story featuring a game of cards with Amanda. Pointing out a sole piece of cornbread by her side, he dropped a cheeky one-liner in the caption.

"You gon eat yo cornbread," Bubba Wallace wrote.

Bubba Wallace's Instagram story with wife Amanda. Source: @Instagram/bubbawallace

Amanda graduated with a degree in Finance and Banking from Appalachian State University. She currently pursues art full-time, showcasing her work under the Instagram handle @mandyinthestudio.

Bubba Wallace finds solace with wife Amanda and son Becks after 'rough' outing at Bristol

Bubba Wallace recently shared his thoughts on a tough break during the Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway. Despite his struggles, the Alabama native opened up on how his wife Amanda and son Becks helped lift his spirits.

Wallace began the weekend with an underwhelming qualifying outside the top-20. Driving the No.23 Toyota, Wallace failed to make any headway on Sunday's race, as he finished outside the points in both stages.

Meanwhile, his 23XL teammate Tyler Reddick, who'd qualified five spots behind, managed to earn a single point in the second stage. However, both drivers ended the race two laps behind the lead pack.

Reflecting upon the same, Wallace shared an X post with the following caption:

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane. Made me realize, 'oh well, move on.' Nothing better than hearing that!🥹 See yall in dega, I’m out. ✌🏾"

Kyle Larson went on to record a dominant win at Bristol, leading 411 out of 500 laps. The triumph was reminiscent of his previous outing at the half-mile concrete, when he similarly won with a lead over 462 laps. Notably, Bubba Wallace posted a third place finish in the same event.

Wallace's result at Bristol marks his sixth race outside the top-ten. He suffered a similar fate in the previous round at Darlington where he dropped down to a 21st place finish, despite a top-five qualifying effort.

As such, the No.23 driver currently ranks eighth in the driver's standings with 251 points and an average finish of 17. He heads into the next stop at Talladega looking to recapture past glory, having claimed his first Cup Series victory at the track.

