With NASCAR coming to the streets of Chicago this weekend, McDonald's has announced the 'Bubba Wallace meal' to celebrate the sport's first-ever street race.

This Sunday's race will go down in history as NASCAR's first-ever venture into street course racing. The city's iconic Grant Park and Lake Michigan will act as the scenic backdrop against which next-gen cars will speed down the roads in Chicago.

To celebrate this historic milestone, McDonald's has decided to collaborate with Bubba Wallace to launch an exclusive meal in the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. The American fast-food giants act as primary sponsors for the 23XI Racing drivers.

The meal combo comprising the driver's favorite order will be available starting on June 25. It includes a 10-piece order of Chicken Nuggets, a medium fry, and a medium Dr. Pepper, costing $8. The meal will be available on McDonald's Mobile App until the race day on Sunday, July 2.

McDonald's was also named the founding promotional sponsor of NASCAR's Chicago Street race earlier this year. The brand will have its presence on fences at various parts of the course and at the start-finish line. NASCAR drivers will get the fastest "drive through" experience this weekend as they whizz past the branding on both sides.

Over the weekend, the 2.2-mile street course will host The Loop 121 Xfinity race on July 1 and The Grant Park 220 Cup race on July 2. Saturday's race will be 55 laps long, while the main event on Sunday will be over 100 laps.

Bubba Wallace explains the "perfect connection" between NASCAR and Chicago

NASCAR is following in the footsteps of other racing series as it ventures into street course racing, trying to tap into a larger audience. Chicago was chosen to host the season's most highly anticipated race.

Bubba Wallace expressed his excitement about NASCAR heading to Chicago for the street race, as he knows a lot of people from the city who love fast cars.

"I know a lot of people in Chicago love fast cars and like to drive really fast. And so it’s a perfect connection that we’re able to bring in and teach a little bit about our sport. We’re going to have our pit crew [at the party and] they’re doing some rehearsal drills and pit stops to show there’s different avenues," Bubba Wallace explained.

"Aside from driving, there’s a lot of professional athletes that make up some of our pit crews these days on the cup side. And so to be able to share that wisdom and that knowledge and that path to get there is huge," the 23XI Racing driver added.

Chicago will get to experience NASCAR action in close quarters as drivers try to navigate the 2.2-mile circuit in Grant Park.

