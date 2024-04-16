Bubba Wallace mentally drained but powers 23XI to top-10 Texas finish

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was "worn out" after his impressive seventh-place finish in the recent NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Coming off a career-high 2023 campaign that saw him qualify for the playoffs for the first time in his career, No. 23 Toyota driver Bubba Wallace has kept his momentum going into 2024. The 30-year-old secured his fourth top-10 finish of the season in the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive Cup Series race in Texas, crossing the finish line in seventh position.

The Cup race, however, wasn't devoid of turmoil for Wallace. The Alabama native was entangled in a 173rd-lap contact with Chase Briscoe while contending for the lead against the No. 14 driver and Wood Brothers Racing's Harrison Burton.

Speaking to the media post-race, Wallace said (via Kicin The Tires):

"I’m wore the hell out – mentally. Just from clean air to dirty air with the balance – it was just such a big deficit between the two. Never had the confidence to make passes, and that is what you have to do to make moves at the Cup level.

"Appreciate the team letting me rant a little bit, getting me back in the game and to come away with a top-10. It takes those grinding moments. Appreciate everyone on this 23 team. The Columbia Toyota was not good, but we got a top-10."

Bubba Wallace congratulates Chase Elliott, expresses dissatisfaction with Texas track

Texas Motor Speedway has not been the kindest of NASCAR venues for Wallace. After finishing third despite starting from pole position last year on the same surface, Sunday's race added more to Bubba Wallace's frustration with the track.

After settling for a seventh-place finish despite, at one point, leading in the race, Wallace took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to poke fun at Texas Motor Speedway. Suggesting that NASCAR will not get rid of the venue after Chase Elliott's victory, the 23XI driver wrote:

"Can’t get rid of Texas now🤬🙄… all is right in the NASCAR world today."

Expand Tweet

The win was also significant for Chase Elliott enthusiasts, as it was the Hendrick Motorsports driver's first victory in over a year and a half. Congratulating Elliott for breaking his 42-race winless streak, Bubba Wallace added:

"Welcome back champ @chaseelliott."

Bubba Wallace is off to his best ever start to a NASCAR campaign. The 30-year-old driver has secured four top-10 finishes so far, the most after nine races in his Cup career. Wallace finds himself at ninth position in the Cup Series standings with 256 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback