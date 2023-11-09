Bubba Wallace might part with Star Wars memorabilia after Ryan Blaney clinches NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Bubba Wallace might be in danger of losing his prized possession, a Star Wars-themed helmet, to Ryan Blaney, who emerged victorious at the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Phoenix, clinching his first-ever title.

However, it was not just the trophy that had Blaney elated; it was the potential acquisition of a Star Wars memorabilia owned by his close friend and fellow racer, Bubba Wallace.

The close-knit friendship between Wallace and Blaney is well-known within the NASCAR community. The duo loves to share banters and friendly jibes with each other.

Thus, it came as no shock when Wallace made an announcement prior to the championship race. Referring to his Star Wars-themed helmet, Bubba Wallace had told FOX Sports:

"If he wins the championship, I might give it to him. I'll give it to him. Maybe. I've just always loved my helmets."

Bubba Wallace was on the same track as Ryan Blaney when he watched the latter secure the NASCAR Cup Series championship in Phoenix. Blaney was jubilant, possibly not just for the title; but also for the potential acquisition of Wallace's Star Wars helmet.

A Star Wars enthusiast himself, Blaney had previously expressed his desire for the helmet or even Wallace's firesuit, both themed with Star Wars imagery.

Reflecting on the exchange, Blaney revealed (via FOX Sports):

"I was begging for his helmet. He said, one of them has got to go to the CEO of [sponsor] Columbia. One of them is going for auction. So I might have to be bidding on that one for an auction."

A 'jealous' Ryan Blaney is eyeing Bubba Wallace's firesuit

The 29-year-old Team Penske driver remains persistent on acquiring either of Wallace's racing gear from the Phoenix race. If not for the helmet he adores, Blaney also has his eyes fixated on his racing buddy's firesuit.

"Or I might be able to get a fire suit," he said (via FOX Sports). "The fire suit was pretty awesome as well. One of those things, I'm going to try to push him into giving me."

This was not the first time Ryan Blaney had expressed his desire to get the Star Wars-themed gear from Bubba Wallace. He had previously quipped to The Athletic:

"He showed me the helmet he was painting for it. I’m trying to get him to trade me that helmet. He doesn’t trade helmets. Even with me, he doesn’t trade helmets."

Blaney continued:

"I’m jealous he got to meet Mark Hamill. Yeah, I was a little hurt when I saw that. But happy for him. Super happy. Even though he never has seen Star Wars in his life."

Both Ryan Blaney and Bubba Wallace had the best seasons of their Cup Series career. Undoubtedly a successful year, the duo would be looking forward to what comes next for them.