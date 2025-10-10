Bubba Wallace pinpoints the ‘only thing right’ about Connor Zilisch’s ‘ai slop’ post

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace seemed quite amused by Connor Zilisch’s AI slop post on X, formerly known as Twitter. It originally appeared on Zilisch’s Facebook feed, of which the Xfinity Series driver took a screenshot and later posted it on X.The post was originally uploaded by NASCAR Banter on Facebook. It showed the AI-generated images of Wallace, Zilisch, and Cup Series rookie Shane van Gisbergen. Cracking up at his image, which looked nothing like him, Zilisch wrote,“Every time I open Facebook it’s just ai slop, gets me every time😂”Well, Bubba Wallace took things up a notch, boasting about his “looks” and commenting on van Gisbergen’s hairline. On that note, the 23XI Racing driver wrote,“Only thing right about this pic is my looks (kinda)… and @shanevg97 hairline 💀”Wallace drives the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He is currently in his eighth full season in the series, and his fifth season with the North Carolina-based race team owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.Bubba Wallace was the only driver from the 23XI camp who made the playoffs this year through wins and not on points. However, he fell out of contention last week at Charlotte Motor Speedway as reigning Cup champ Joey Logano clinched the final spot for the semifinal round.Which resulted in the end of Bubba Wallace’s bid for his maiden Cup Series championship. However, the Alabama native can still contend for wins through the next few weeks. 32 races into the season, Wallace has amassed five top-fives and 13 top-10s. He sits 10th in the driver standings with 2177 points to his name.Bubba Wallace pinpoints what went wrong at Charlotte last weekBubba Wallace knew that a lot went wrong during last week’s playoff elimination race at the iconic Charlotte ROVAL. He entered the race 12th, 26 points below the cutoff line, and finished 15th.Besides Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, and Ross Chastain were also eliminated. After the race was over, Wallace told NBC Sports what went wrong throughout his day.“Just was thrown for a loop with this tire, and it is funny to look at myself and Denny (Hamlin) and a couple others at the short tracks, when tires degrade, we are pretty good at being able to save tire,” said Bubba Wallace. “Him and I both suck on road courses and we can’t save tires on road courses.”Shane van Gisbergen won the race, marking his fifth victory of the season as well as his fifth consecutive win on a road course. Rounding off the top five spots were Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell.“It is just frustrating. It is back to how I was a couple of years ago. Frustrated at self, just knowing what was on the line, and didn’t produce,” Wallace added.Next up for Bubba Wallace is the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Sunday, October 12, the 267-lap event will be televised on USA (5:30 pm ET onwards) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.