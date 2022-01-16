"Nice work": Bubba Wallace Jr. praises Kaylee Bryson for making it to Chili Bowl 2022 A-main

Bubba Wallace Jr. praised Kaylee Bryson's record-breaking appearance at the Chili Bowl Nationals. In the 36th edition of the prestigious event, Bryson became the first woman ever to make it to the A-main, the event's final round.

Kaylee Bryson put in a spectacular performance to win B-Main #2. She started 10th and survived multiple restarts to cross the finish line first. When asked how she felt after her win, she said:

"It feels pretty bada**. This is awesome! This has been my dream since I was a little kid, to make the Chili Bowl feature and we did it in some style."

This was her third appearance in the Chili Bowl. Aside from topping her performance from last year, she also broke the record for the best preliminary finish by a female.

Bubba Wallace Jr. misses NASCAR testing

Wallace Jr. has had to miss the last three NASCAR tests with the Gen 7 cars as he recovers from surgery following a shoulder injury last season.

With the Gen 7 cars being radically different from the previous generation, the 23XI Racing driver has lost out on valuable track time before the new season starts. He missed two tests at Charlotte Motor Speedway and one at Daytona International Speedway. Both Wallace Jr. and his team will now be hoping he recovers in time to make it to January 25's Phoenix Raceway test.

23X1 Racing is owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. They got to visit victory lane last season after Bubba Wallace Jr. won the rain-shortened race at Talladega Speedway.

When asked what he thought of the milestone, during a trackside interview with NBC Sports, Bubba Wallace Jr said:

“I never think about those things, but when you say it like that, it obviously brings a lot of emotion, a lot of joy, to my family, fans, friends. It’s pretty damn cool.”

The 28-year-old will be paired with 2004 Cup champion Kurt Busch for the upcoming season, which unofficially gets underway with the Busch Clash at the L.A. Coliseum on February 6.

