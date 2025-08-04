  • NASCAR
Bubba Wallace reacts to 23XI’s “massive” job over game-changing turnaround at Iowa

By Sabyasachi Biswas
Published Aug 04, 2025 05:35 GMT
NASCAR: Go Bowling at The Glen - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace - Source: Imagn

Bubba Wallace made his feelings known following the conclusion of the Iowa Corn 350 at the Iowa Speedway on Sunday, August 3. Speaking about his race, the 23XI Racing driver hailed his team after his mega turnaround at the 23rd Cup Series race of the season.

Wallace started his race from 15th place after an average qualifying on Saturday, August 2. As he started from P15, he improved two places by the end of Stage 1, but fell to 25th place in Stage 2. However, thanks to a brilliant strategy and pace, the #23 driver improved significantly to finish his race in sixth place.

William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports won the race, ahead of Joe Gibbs Racing's Chase Briscoe. Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, and Ryan Preece wrapped up the top five. Speaking about his race, Wallace shared how he was able to improve despite being two laps down at one point. Here's what he told Frontstretch on X after the race (0:28-0:50):

"Felt really good. That whole time there, and it was interesting to see where it would go, and I really hung on. So appreciate the hard work. That was a massive team effort all day."
"It's interesting how my win last week just totally changed the mindset. Keep you in the game when you're down and out two laps down. So all in all, really really good day. I'll take it," he added.
Wallace's sixth-place finish came right after his win at the Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week. This was the 23XI Racing driver's first win of the season, and as a result, he qualified for the NASCAR playoffs and was the first driver from his team to do so.

With this, Bubba Wallace also claimed his first win since 2022. He won his last race back in September 2022 and finally broke a three-year winless drought. Thanks to his victory, 23XI Racing received a much-needed impetus in their recent setbacks in the lawsuit against NASCAR.

How is Bubba Wallace doing in the 2025 Cup Series season?

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) of 23XI Racing kisses the bricks Sunday, July 27, 2025, after winning the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn Images
Bubba Wallace is in 10th place in the regular season championship after 23 races. He has 581 points, one win, four top-fives, and nine top-10s.

Along with this, he also has seven playoff points and has led a total of 136 laps. Wallace has an average start position of 16.87 and an average finish position of 18.174.

Compared to him, his teammates, Tyler Reddick, is in fifth place with 673 points, and Riley Herbst, who is a rookie, is in 35th place with 269 points.

Sabyasachi Biswas

