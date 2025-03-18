Bubba Wallace reacts to $250M-worth ‘god’s’ NASCAR driver preference

23XI Racing's star Bubba Wallace recently shared a post on X with the Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman. The 31-year-old driver captioned the post saying that the $250 million actor (as per Celebrity Networth) is a fan of 23XI Racing and the #23 team.

It was announced earlier in March that Morgan Freeman had been chosen to serve as the Grand Marshal (GM) for the Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway presented by Jiffy Lube. Freeman gave the iconic NASCAR command for drivers to start their engines ahead of the race. However, he seemed to have been rooting for one driver more than anyone else.

During his interaction with the drivers ahead of the race, Freeman was seen wearing the #23 team's cap and was later given another crew cap by Bubba Wallace. The moment between Wallace and Freeman was shared on X by 23XI Racing with a caption that read:

"Turns out Morgan Freeman is a big @BubbaWallace fan ❤️"

Wallace also shared a picture of himself and Morgan Freeman the next day, saying:

"Found out God is a 23 fan yesterday"

While Bubba Wallace had a great time on Sunday with Freeman ahead of the race, the 267-lap event itself did not go very well for the Toyota driver. Having started the race on the tenth row in P20, Wallace finished the race in P28.

However, he could take home something positive considering that he finished fourth in both the first and the second stage hauling some decent points on Sunday. Wallace scored 23 points and is currently sitting 11th in the championship with a total of 125 points to his name.

Bubba Wallace ran laps at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

While it's nothing new to see drivers running some laps on a racetrack ahead of the main event, Bubba Wallace did so with a twist at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Instead of using his #23 car for driving around the circuit, he chose to run a few laps around the 1.5-mile oval.

His teammate Tyler Reddick shared a clip of the same on Instagram and seemed quite confused about why Bubba Wallace was running around the circuit on foot. Reddick shouted to ask his teammate:

"Dude, what the F**k is going on? Are you okay?"

Riley Herbst, who joined 23XI Racing in 2025 as the third full-time driver for the team was also present and made a hilarious remark on Wallace. He quipped:

"She’s a runner, she’s a track star!"

The 23XI Racing team will be back in action next Sunday, March 23, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET.

