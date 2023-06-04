Bubba Wallace reacts to NASCAR’s suspension of Chase Elliott

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace lauded NASCAR's decision to suspend Chase Elliott for his dangerous move in last weekend's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. At the Coca-Cola 600, the #9 Chevrolet driver intentionally hooked Denny Hamlin, wrecking both cars, hence earning a one-race suspension.

Ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at the World Wide Technology Raceway, Fox Sports journalist Bob Pockrass asked Bubba Wallace to give his view on Elliott's suspension, considering many people compared it to his race ban last year.

Wallace jokingly answered:

"They compared it. Thought they said it was very different. Mind-boggling!... Yes, it is. Depends if they are wearing a #9 hat or a #23 hat... It Happened, we're here. It is what it is I guess."

Elliott's move in last weekend's race was similar to Bubba Wallace's contact with Kyle Larson in the fall race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last year. Wallace earned a one-race suspension for his dangerous move on the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet driver.

After being suspended last year, the #23 driver stated that NASCAR should be consistent with their penalties to all drivers in the future. On being reminded about his comments, Wallace praised NASCAR's decisions in recent times as he said:

"They are all about it, they are finally putting their foot down on a lot of instances. Look at the #14 penalty. It's good...need to stop letting the tail wag the dog."

NASCAR recently penalized Chase Briscoe after the Coke 600 for running counterfeit parts. It was one of the biggest infractions in the history of the sport as Briscoe and his #14 team were docked 120 driver/owner points and 25 playoff points.

Crew chief Johnny Klausmeier was suspended for six weeks along with a fine of $250,000 issued to the team.

Team owner Denny Hamlin not happy with Bubba Wallace's childishness

Bubba Wallace was recently caught flipping the bird live on TV. Wallace got away with his actions as NASCAR decided not to penalize him, however, 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin has had enough of Wallace's antics.

He recently said on his podcast Actions Detrimental:

"As his car owner, I don’t love it at all. I mean, just keep your hands in your car. Just stop it. You’ve got some positive momentum on the racetrack. Let’s just chill for a little while and, you know, just take the dubs when you get them, and that’s running well."

He added:

"It’s out of style. Everyone needs — whoever still does it needs to stop because it’s out of style. Stop doing it. It’s childish. It’s just not worth it. Like, you know, many times someone’s gotten the finger, and the next thing you know, they just get dumped in the next corner because people take it personally. It’s not something you should probably do for sure."

