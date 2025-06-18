Bubba Wallace reacts to spotter revealing No. 23 Car among most frequently crashing rides in 2025 season

Bubba Wallace took a shot at 'Darfs' after his spotter Freddie Kraft revealed that their No.23 Toyota ranked among the most crash-prone cars in the 2025 season. The 23XI driver took the stat in his stride and joked that he might as well 'go big or go home'.
Wallace is having a rollercoaster of a season with six top-10s and five DNFs across 16 starts. He logged three consecutive DNFS at Texas, Kansas, and Charlotte, but bounced back to finish sixth and fourth at Nashville and Michigan, respectively. His recent outing in Mexico saw him finish two spots shy of the top 10.
As Wallace hopes to continue the upward trend, his spotter shared a NASCAR statistic about the #23 driver's crash-prone tendencies.
"We don't crash often, but when we do, we do it right dammit!," he wrote via X.
Wallace responded to the tweet with a mention of 'Darfs', an acronym for 'dumba** race fans', a term he coined after his 2022 Atlanta wreck.
"Darfs say I crash every week🤷🏾♂️ But yeah go big or go home," Wallace wrote.
Bubba Wallace currently ranks tenth in the driver's standings with 411 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Tyler Reddick ranks sixth with zero DNFs to his name.
NASCAR insider clarifies Bubba Wallace's future with 23XI
Fox analyst Bob Pockrass recently went on Kevin Harvick's 'Happy Hour' podcast and spoke about Bubba Wallace's future prospects amid 23XI's legal drama with NASCAR. The latest ruling waived 23XI's injunction providing charter status, which could force the team to possibly race as an open entry. Pockrass commented on the impact of the verdict on the driver lineup.
"I think it's certainly in the back of their minds. As many times as you can tell your employees that, 'Hey, you're gonna be taken care of', if they know that your revenues are going to be less than what you'd expect them to be, it's going to make them wonder... It just adds an unnecessary distraction and it certainly can impact a driver, it can impact the organization as a whole," he said. [3:00 onwards]
He later clarified his stance on Wallace's place in the team via his X account.
"I messed up/misspoke on this episode as far as Bubba – he is set for next season (if they are non-chartered, drivers possibly could get out of their deals but wouldn’t think he would)," he wrote on X.
On his part, Bubba Wallace remained guarded in his response to the speculations.
Up next, he heads to Pocono Raceway, a track where he has excelled and logged two top-10 results in the last three races. Notably, he briefly led the field in his 2022 outing at the tri-oval layout. With 94 laps led this season, the Alabama native looks to improve upon his form and grab his first win of the season.
