Bubba Wallace to compete in upcoming Bristol Truck race

Can Bubba Wallace show what he is made of in the Truck race at Bristol?

Bubba Wallace is a rising star in NASCAR, and while he hasn't managed a win yet, he looks to be well on his way to achieving that goal. The young driver just announced a one-race deal with Spencer Davis Motorsports to drive the #11 Toyota Tundra truck during the upcoming Bristol dirt race.

"I’m pumped to get to Bristol and run on the dirt in the No. 11 Tundra,” Wallace said in a team release.

“This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar for the Cup race, so to be able to add the Truck race and have Columbia come on board just adds to the excitement for that week."

While some might wonder why Bubba Wallace would land a ride in another series when he is already struggling at the Cup level, Wallace's third win in NASCAR came at the inaugural dirt race at Eldora. That's right! Wallace is the first man to win on dirt in almost a century, making him a sort of ringer for the upcoming event.

Whether that translates into success at the Truck level again remains to be seen, but this could be a great opportunity for Bubba Wallace. This could be the catalyst to turn Wallace's season around. The young driver has a chance to show what he is made of.

“He’s proven what he can do on dirt as a past winner at Eldora, so we’re definitely optimistic about running well at Bristol, Davis said in a release regarding Bubba Wallace.

It will be interesting to see how Bubba Wallace does in the Truck Series race in Bristol and if he can parlay that into other lower series rides throughout the season. It will also be intriguing to see who else joins Wallace in the Truck race, which could lead to a stacked field when the green flag finally drops.