Bubba Wallace reveals 23XI boss Michael Jordan’s message after Daytona race

23XI driver Bubba Wallace recently shared co-owner Michael Jordan's supportive words following his near-miss at Daytona International Speedway. He also revealed that he receives encouraging messages from Jordan after every race.

Wallace drives in the NASCAR Cup Series for Denny Hamlin and Jordan's team, 23XI Racing. The 30-year-old was close to earning a playoff spot last weekend but ultimately missed out with Harrison Burton winning the race.

On The Dale Jr Download podcast, Wallace revealed that Jordan texted him, "Things you want more cost more" after the recent race at Daytona. In a video shared by Fox Sports's Bob Pockrass on X, he discussed his frustration after Daytona and responded to whether getting texts from Jordan adds any pressure.

"We just had an unexpected new winner. I guess you can't say unexpected because it is Daytona so you got to kind of you know accept anything but yeah I think we did what we're supposed to do. We built the gap," Wallace said.

"If there wasn’t a new winner, then yeah. Where we fell short of is that we weren’t the new winner. So that’s what I was frustrated about the most. Just wasn’t able to work that out in our favor, but MJ is usually texting me right after every race with, ‘Good job,’ or whatever it may be. So he’s very much involved," he added.

"There’s no reason why we can’t be in Victory Lane at Darlington": Bubba Wallace on his playoff hopes

With just one race remaining in the regular season, both 23XI Racing drivers have playoff aspirations. Tyler Reddick is aiming for the top spot, while Wallace seeks to secure a place in the top 16. The Cook Out Southern 500 on Sunday will be crucial for the No. 23 Toyota Camry driver, and he is determined to give it his all.

"I’m excited just to show up and basically, I need to portray the best race that I’ve ever had in my career to make the playoffs. And I don’t say that from a desperation mode. I say it as I’m confident in our team and our ability, as long as all the outside factors execute — an example, pit crew and strategy — then there’s no reason why we can’t be in Victory Lane at Darlington on Sunday,” Wallace said.

The 30-year-old is currently 13th in the standings with 637 points and 5 top-5 and 10 top-10 finishes. He finished 6th at Daytona and is now 21 points behind the 2024 playoff line. Wallace needs to put on a strong performance at Darlington Raceway to secure his spot in the postseason.

