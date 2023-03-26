Bubba Wallace reveals the biggest change this season with 23XI Racing

Entering the 2023 NASCAR season, Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing are hungry for better results. The team, co-owned by basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan and Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin, is trying to build on its momentum from the previous season.

Wallace has been with 23XI Racing since its inception in 2021. The 29-year-old has observed changes in key areas that will bolster its performance in the ongoing season. He said in an interview at the Circuit of the Americas (March 25):

"The confidence, the confidence that you can shake last week and show up this week and be ready to work. Just having that mentality throughout the season."

He added:

"We are still riding on [a] lot of the momentum we had last year, so just trying to keep that going."

The 23XI Racing team has a formidable line-up consisting of Bubba Wallace driving the #23 car and Tyler Reddick piloting the #45 car.

The team signed Kurt Busch the previous season but a mid-season accident at Pocono Raceway has prevented him from racing. Busch is currently recovering from injuries and currently mentors the team and the drivers.

Tyler Reddick had a slow start to his 2023 campaign, crashing out of the first two races. The #45 driver now seems to have found his stride, finishing in the top five in the previous two races. The 27-year-old narrowly missed out on the pole for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA and will be starting on the front row.

Before the season opener at Daytona, Bubba Wallace termed the season as the team's 'breakout year'.

"Yeah, I’m putting the stamp on it. This is our year. This is our breakout year. I’m excited, the most excited, the most confident I’ve gone into a season, and it starts here with the 500."

Wallace has complete faith in the team to become a consistent front-runner.

Bubba Wallace's 2023 campaign has an unimpressive start

Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace's 2023 campaign is off to a shaky start. The two-time Cup Series winner has had an average finishing position of 19th in the first five races.

In the season opener in Daytona, Wallace was involved in a crash, finishing the race in 20th position. In the next three races, he was classified 30th, 4th, and 14th. At the previous race at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, he finished 27th. The fourth-place finish in Las Vegas is the only silver lining for the #23 driver.

Wallace lines up 11th for the sixth race of the season at the Circuit of the Americas, hoping to score big points in Sunday's race (March 26).

