Bubba Wallace reveals how fatherhood completely changed his mindset: “I used to be do and then think”

Having a child changes a person, and Bubba Wallace has come to understand that now. A few weeks back at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 23XI Racing driver won his first Cup Series race in three years, and needless to say, it was all due to his changed mindset.

Bubba Wallace and his wife, Amanda, welcomed their first child, a beautiful baby boy, on September 29, 2024. Becks Hayden Wallace, as they named him, was also a part of Wallace’s victory celebration at Indianapolis.

Wallace recently appeared in an exclusive interview with ABC News, where he explained how fatherhood had changed him.

“Having a kid calms things down and allows you to think a little bit,” Bubba Wallace. “I used to be like, do and then think. Now I'm like, think before you do. When you're able to take a step back, kind of put racing second and focus on family... it's been a nice mental reset for me.”

“I've just been enjoying the process, enjoying where I'm at in life, and making the most out of it,” he added.

Last week at Richmond Raceway, Wallace bagged a 28th-place finish. But it doesn’t really matter, as he is locked in the playoffs, thanks to his win at IMS. As of today, he sits 10th in the driver standings with 639 points to his name.

Next up for the Alabama native is the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Scheduled for this coming Saturday, August 23, the 400-lap race will be televised on Peacock (7:30 pm), with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“You have to sacrifice a lot”- Bubba Wallace sends a message to aspiring NASCAR drivers

It’s been almost a decade since Bubba Wallace started driving in the NASCAR Cup Series and he is still vying for his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series championship.

So, Wallace knows how hard it is to compete at the Cup level. Hard work and sacrifice are probably the two most important mantras that a budding speedster must always remember.

“If you want to be at the top level of anything, this is for any kids that aspire to be at the top level, you have to work your tail off, and you have to sacrifice a lot,” Wallace said. “And sometimes that's a lot of family time at home, especially when you get older and start having kids, you miss out on a lot of important moments.”

"We’re having fun at home, we’re having fun at the race track, and it’s good to be me right now," he added.

Bubba Wallace is the only driver from the 23XI Racing camp who has qualified for the postseason. The first race, named the Cook Out Southern 500, will kick off at Darlington Raceway on August 31.

