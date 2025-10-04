Bubba Wallace reveals “heart-to-heart” conversation with Denny Hamlin helped ease tensions after Kansas tangle 

Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin have reconciled after their intense on-track confrontation at Kansas Speedway, which might have cost the No. 23 Toyota driver a shot at the Round of 8.

Ad

During the final lap of the Hollywood Casino 400 last Sunday (September 28), Hamlin made contact with Wallace, who was in contention for the win, and pushed him into the outside wall. This slowed both drivers, and they ultimately lost the race to Chase Elliott.

On Saturday, Wallace talked about his 'somber week' and revealed how his talk with his team co-owner Hamlin helped ease tensions ahead of this week's Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte Roval. NASCAR insider and journalist Kelly Crandall tweeted the specifics and gave more insights into what Wallace spoke about.

Ad

Trending

"It was definitely a somber week, for sure, and I hate that it got to this point. ... Denny and I just talked 30 minutes ago, and it was a good heart-to-heart conversation. It came from a place of peace. It went better than I thought it would," Bubba Wallace said (via Kelly Crandall).

Kelly Crandall @KellyCrandall Bubba Wallace: "It was definitely a somber week, for sure, and I hate that it got to this point. The linger effect. But Denny and I just talked 30 minutes ago, and it was a good heart-to-heart conversation. It came from a place of peace. It went better than I thought it would

Ad

According to Crandall, Wallace also stressed that he did not hold a grudge against Hamlin for racing hard.

"I don't fault Denny Hamlin racing for a win and racing for his team and sponsors... As much as it didn't work out, I have to respect that," he added.

However, the 23XI Racing driver did miss his chance to advance on to the next round of the Cup playoffs by losing the win to the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevy. He was also upset by the fact that none of the five Toyota cars leading the top-10 crossed the finish line first.

Ad

Crandall also reported that Wallace reached out to Toyota representatives to apologize for the missed opportunity. Meanwhile, Hamlin, who was chasing his 60th Cup win, defended his actions after the race.

Bubba Wallace locked in do-or-die status with 23XI Racing teammate at Charlotte Roval

Bubba Wallace is now 26 points below the cutline heading to the Roval on Sunday. He and 23XI Racing teammate Tyler Reddick are both in a must-win situation. Ross Chastain is 13 points below Joey Logano's last Round of 8 playoff spot in 8th place.

Ad

Reddick has three top-10s, including a runner-up finish at the 2.32-mile road course, but Bubba Wallace's best result at Roval was a seventh-place finish in 2022. Also, Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen is perhaps the clear favorite after having won four road or street course races this season.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course will host the 109-lap Bank of America Roval 400 on October 5. Qualifying for the final race of the Round of 12 is scheduled to start at 2:10 p.m. CT today (October 4).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.