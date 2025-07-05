Bubba Wallace reveals qualifying pact with Shane van Gisbergen and IndyCar ace Scott McLaughlin

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently uploaded his Charlotte Motor Speedway Cook Out Summer Shootout vlog on his YouTube channel. In the vlog, Wallace revealed the qualifying pact he, Shane van Gisbergen, and IndyCar Series driver Scott McLaughlin had made.

The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver debuted in the Cup Series in 2017 with Richard Petty Racing and competed in four events, securing three top-20 finishes. He then landed a full-time seat with the team and competed for three years with the team before transitioning to 23XI Racing. Wallace has been with the team since 2021 and has secured two career wins, 25 top-five finishes, and 52 top-ten finishes with three pole positions in 273 starts.

In the vlog, Bubba Wallace highlighted that McLaughlin and Gisbergen made a rule in week three that the slowest driver among them would buy the lunch. The 23XI Racing driver further explained:

"Scotty and SVG came up with this rule on week three. I had a terrible qualifying run. And I get back in and they're like cheering like, "Yeah, free lunch. Where are we going?" I'm like, "What?" So now that's been the thing for the last 3 weeks. So whoever's the slowest in qualifying has to pay for everybody's lunch." [03:18]

Continuing further, Wallace revealed the record, and the New Zealand-based driver, Shane van Gisbergen, led with two slow qualifying runs. Meanwhile, the Mobile, Alabama native and IndyCar Series driver Scott McLaughlin had one slow run.

23XI Racing's Bubba Wallace got candid about feelings of being pressured by his teammate Tyler Reddick's performance this season

Earlier in April 2025, Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace was featured in former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick's "Happy Hour" podcast on YouTube. During the podcast, the Mobile, Alabama, native got real about feeling under pressure from his teammate Tyler Reddick's performance in the 2025 season.

Reflecting on the same, the 31-year-old professional stock car racing driver stated:

"Seeing the success of the 45, not from a jealousy standpoint, but it's like 'I have the same stuff,' and I feel like I'm just as competitive as Tyler. I put all that weight on me, that pressure on me. So, I'm back in the gym, and nobody's telling me, 'Hey, you need to work out to run better; you need to be in more meetings to understand better.' I took that upon myself as, like, 'I'm doing just enough to get by, and that's not okay." [05:20 onwards]

With 428 points to his name, Bubba Wallace ranks 13th in the Cup Series points table. Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick ranks inside the top ten drivers in P6 with 533 points. Additionally, Wallace secured six top-ten finishes, three top-five finishes, and six unfortunate DNFs in 18 starts this season. On the other hand, Reddick has clinched six top-ten finishes, four top-five finishes, and one pole position with no DNFs this season.

