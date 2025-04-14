Bubba Wallace reveals how his wife Amanda and son Becks gave him strength to ‘move on’ from the ‘rough’ Bristol race

23XI Racing star Bubba Wallace had a tough outing at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday, April 13. He finished the race down in P19 after spending most of the day stuck in traffic. However, after the race, he revealed how a small moment with his wife, Amanda, and their son, Becks, made him forget all about the rough race.

Wallace started the race on the 11th row in P22 and spent much of the race in the mid-pack at the banked 0.533-mile oval. However, he took a gamble alongside other drivers like Ryan Blaney and his teammate Tyler Reddick by staying out when the race leaders stopped during the green flag pit cycle, which began on lap 391.

Bubba Wallace was running inside the top 10 for a few laps, but the gamble didn't pay off. When Wallace made his final pit stop, he got shuffled outside the top 10 and eventually finished the race in P19. In the past, Wallace would have been left frustrated with the result. However, he quickly moved on from the race after he saw his wife playing with their son, Becks, and making him laugh on their way to the plane. Bubba Wallace shared on X.

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane made me realize, 'oh well, move on.' Nothing better than hearing that!🥹See yall in dega, I’m out. ✌🏾"

Bubba Wallace and Amanda Carter have known each other since high school and began dating in 2015. They got married on New Year's Eve in 2022 and welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Becks Hayden Wallace, on September 29, 2024. Since Becks was born, Wallace seems to have a shift in his perspective when it comes to racing, and he is now calmer than he was ever before.

Bubba Wallace past record at Talladega Super speedway

NASCAR Cup Series drivers will get a week off before they return for the Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Bubba Wallace will be one driver to look out for in Talladega, as he has always been very strong at the 2.66-mile tri-oval. It is also the track where the 23XI Racing driver secured his first Cup victory.

The Yellawood 500, which took place on October 4, 2021, at the Talladega Superspeedway, was initially scheduled for 188 laps but was shortened to 117 laps due to poor weather conditions. Bubba Wallace took the lead on lap 113, just before rain halted the race. After a 45-minute delay and unsuccessful attempts to dry the track, NASCAR officials called off the race, declaring Wallace the winner.

With this victory, Wallace became the second african-american driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race, following Wendell Scott's win in 1963. Wallace has always raced well on Superspeedways, and the upcoming race at Talladega would be the perfect opportunity for Wallace to secure his berth in the playoffs with a victory.

The 23XI Racing driver currently sits in the eighth spot in the drivers' standings with 251 points to his name. The Jack Link's 500 is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm ET on April 27.

