Bubba Wallace's 2024 Daytona 500 paint scheme leaked as Toyota cars get snapped at the tri-oval

As the anticipation builds for the season-opening Daytona 500, Toyota has accidentally leaked Bubba Wallace's #23 Toyota Camry's paint scheme for the 66th running of the Great American Race.

Just a week away from NASCAR's marquee event at the Daytona International Speedway, Toyota has installed the show cars at the entrance gate, featuring paint schemes of several of its Cup Series drivers.

The leaked picture captured from the injector site to the stadium reveals Bubba Wallace's #23 Toyota Camry XSE adorned with the iconic McDonald's paint scheme. The fast-food giant's signature red, yellow, and black colors adorn Wallace's car for the season-opening race.

Hours after the accidental reveal, 23XI Racing released McDonald-themed paint schemes for both of its drivers in a promotional video titled 'Ketcup and Fries, the perfect combination'. Wallace's #23 Toyota's theme is inspired by French fries, while Reddick's #45 Toyota takes on the classic ketchup-inspired design.

The show cars on display at the Entrance gate also showcase the paint schemes of several Toyota drivers including Denny Hamlin's FedEx-sponsored #11 car, Tyler Reddick's Beast Unleased #45 car, from Monster Energy and Martin Truex Jr's #19 car with Bass Pro Shops sponsorship.

Ty Gibbs' #54 Camry is adorned with Monster Energy branding, while Erik Jones' #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota can be spotted featuring new sponsors Family Dollar. Christopher Bell's #20 Toyota and John Hunter Nemechek's car couldn't be seen on the display ramp.

Uncovering Bubba Wallace's exemplary record at Daytona International Speedway

The #23XI Racing driver finds himself at home on Superspeedways and tops the list of current NASCAR Cup Series drivers with the best average finish at Daytona International Speedway (minimum two starts).

Bubba Wallace sits atop with a 12.9 average finishing position in the 13 starts made on the 2.5-mile oval in Daytona. The 2022 Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric is second on the list with an average result of 15.8 in five starts. Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman rounds off the top three with a 16.1 average finish out of 15 starts.

Here is the top-10 list of drivers (compiled by The Daytona Beach News Journal):

1. Bubba Wallace - 12.9

2. Austin Cindric - 15.8

3. Alex Bowman - 16.1

4. Austin Dillon - 16.4

5. Denny Hamlin - 17

5. Joey Logano - 17

7. Justin Haley - 17.7

8. Corey LaJoie - 18.1

9. Ryan Blaney - 18.6

9. Jimmie Johnson - 18.6

Bubba Wallace came close to winning the Daytona 500 on two occasions (2018 and 2022) but missed out on a victory and was classified second.

The green flag for the 2024 Daytona 500 is set to drop at 2:30 pm ET, Sunday, February 18.