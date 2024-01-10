Bubba Wallace's 2024 NASCAR Cup Series efforts to be sponsored by the U.S. Air Force

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace is set to build on his best-ever season in the NASCAR Cup Series this season. The #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver will not only be seen driving an all-new iteration of Toyota's Cup car, the Camry XSE, but will also be welcoming a new sponsor on board.

The #23 team at Denny Hamlin's Cup Series team is set to be sponsored by the U.S. Air Force during multiple events throughout the 2024 season. Wallace will be seen reuniting with his old-time sponsor from his Richard Petty Motorsports days in 2020. The partnership involves a bespoke paint scheme and race suit design for Bubba Wallace, which are yet to be revealed.

Speaking on his renewed relationship with one of the world's premier air forces, the Alabama native told jayski.com:

"It’s really special to once again be partnered with the men and women who make up the United States Air Force. My previous experience with the folks from the Air Force was awesome."

He added:

"I had the chance to meet a lot of great airmen who do some amazing things each and every day. I’m looking forward to welcoming them to 23XI and showing them what we’re all about.”

Bubba Wallace managed to qualify for the postseason playoffs for the first time in his career last year, with consistent finishes throughout the season despite not managing to visit the victory lane.

Fans react to the U.S. Air Force returning as Bubba Wallace's sponsor in NASCAR

Often labeled as a highly controversial figure in the sport, Bubba Wallace's new sponsorship announcement had nothing but praise from the fans on social media. Having had a history of partnership with the U.S. Air Force in his early days of racing with Richard Petty's NASCAR Cup Series racing outfit, one of the premier air forces of the world is destined to return to NASCAR.

During the 2018 to 2020 period of Bubba Wallace's career in the highest echelon of the sport, fans were also greeted with several fighter jet-inspired liveries on Wallace's then #43 Chevrolet Camaro. Often deemed as fan favorites, the newly rekindled collaboration could bring further such liveries in the future.

Here are some of the best reactions online:

"As an Air Force Brat I’m so happy and proud for my father’s sake, but as a Retired Chief Petty Officer…. I’m still a Hugh fan. Whoya Navy! Aim HIGH Air Force !!! Burn that Flight line up."

"Hell yeah, the #43 fighter plane schemes were awesome. Hopefully they do something similar."

The 2024 NASCAR Cup season will kick off with the famed Daytona 500 next month, preceded by the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash in Los Angeles.