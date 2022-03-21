How Did Bubba Wallace Jr. Perform at NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Speedway? 

It was a pretty solid day for NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace Jr.

He began the day in the 19th position due to qualifying being rained out, and the starting positions were based on where the drivers finished in Phoenix last week.

The grandstands for the event were packed, as this was the first race in the new Atlanta layout.

The race-style today looked as if it was a race in Daytona or Talladega. But with the new Nextgen car and the new track, NASCAR decided to give the vehicles a super speedway aero package for this race.

NASCAR @NASCAR Blaney and Bubba!



Bumping hard up front! Blaney and Bubba!Bumping hard up front! https://t.co/Dsa8GzYYib

In the closing moments of the race, we saw Wallace Jr. in the top five battling the eventual winner, William Byron. He was getting drafting help from his best friend, Ryan Blaney.

But as things got intense in the last few laps, Wallace found himself in the third position. The white flag was waved, and all the drivers were in full throttle. Wallace Jr. was in the area for a top-five finish, but wrecked on the front stretch and finished thirteenth.

It was a challenging end to the day, but it showed that the race team has the proper setup and the right driver to win these draft-style races. The next race will pose a challenge as the cup series heads to COTA on the famed road course next Sunday.

How will Bubba Wallace Jr. perform in COTA?

Bubba Wallace Jr. at NASCAR Cup Series Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 - Practice

The 28-year-old driver of 23XI Racing heads to the Circuit of The Americas road course following a 13th place finish in Atlanta.

It's no secret that he struggles on road courses. But if you remember, his Netflix docuseries shows the work necessary to prepare for left and right turns.

Here's hoping fans will get the chance to witness an exciting performance from the talented driver.

Edited by Adam Dickson