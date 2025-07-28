Bubba Wallace’s devoted fan fights through health battles to see her hero celebrate Brickyard 400 victory

On Sunday, Bubba Wallace snapped a 100-race winless streak and became the first Black driver to win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He outpaced Kyle Larson not once, but twice by a 0.222-second margin, thus preventing the Hendrick Motorsports ace from defending his victory at IMS.The Brickyard 400 is one of the most-attended races in NASCAR. Per reports, the crown jewel event garnered 3.63 million viewers last year on NBC alone. This year, the event was televised live on TNT Sports, with radio updates available on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.Seated in the grandstands was a 50-year-old fan named Tracy Morse of Harrisburg, Illinois. Despite all odds, Tracy expressed how happy she was seeing Bubba Wallace win after so long.Daniel McFadin, journalist for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, reported the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a picture of the fan. Speaking of her condition, McFadin mentioned,“She’s had 2 open heart surgery, a knee replacement &amp; needs a walker to get around. After sitting in turn 1, she took shuttle to infield to watch @BubbaWallace’s #Brickyard400 celebration.“I would not have missed this,” Tracy told the reporters.Bubba Wallace will now prepare for next Sunday’s race (August 3) at Iowa Speedway. Named the Iowa Corn 350 Powered by Ethanol, the 350-lap event will stream live on the USA Network. Former series champion Ryan Blaney, who also happens to be Wallace’s best friend, is the defending champion of the race.Despite not being in attendance at Indianapolis, NBA legend Michael Jordan promised to celebrate Bubba Wallace's victory “in spirit”Everyone from the 23XI Racing camp, except for team co-owner and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, was at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday. Bubba Wallace won the race and made the playoffs, while Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Preece, and Brad Keselowski rounded up the top-five.After it was all over, Wallace received a call from Jordan. The NBA legend wanted to congratulate his driver as soon as the latter grabbed the checkered flag.While speaking with TNT Sports during a post-race interview, Wallace said,“He was just so proud. I said I wish you were here for it, he was like, he’s going to have a drink or two for me tonight. So we’ll be celebrating together in spirit.”“Unbelievable,” Wallace continued. “To win here at the Brickyard, knowing how big this race is, knowing all the noise that’s going on in the background, to set that all aside is a testament to these people here on this 23 team. It’s been getting old running on the cut line.”As of now, Bubba Wallace sits 11th in the driver standings with 550 points to his name. 22 races into the season, the speedster amassed four top fives, eight top-10s, besides 136 laps led.