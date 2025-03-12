Bubba Wallace's NASCAR counterpart Rajah Caruth mourns loss of basketball legend Junior Bridgeman

Bubba Wallace's mentee Spire Motorsports driver Rajah Caruth expressed his condolences upon the passing of veteran NBA player Junior Bridgeman. He passed away on March 11 after facing an emergency medical condition during a fundraising event.

Bridgeman had a celebrated career in the NBA where he spent most of his years playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. He was drafted into the sport back in 1975 in the first round, and with his team, he qualified for the playoffs six times.

In the final years of his career, Bridgeman moved to the Los Angeles Clippers for two seasons, but returned to Milwaukee in his final year as a professional player. He had played the most games for the team (711) at the time, a record that was broken in 2023. He retired with 11,517 total points in his bag.

He unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday (March 11) during a charity event at the Galt House Hotel. He was 71.

Upon his passing, Rajah Caruth, who currently competes in the NASCAR Truck Series for Spire Motorsports, mourned his loss.

"Sad to hear about Junior Bridgeman’s passing," he wrote on X.

Rajah Caruth helping young racing enthusiasts to achieve their goals through STEM learning program

Earlier this year in January, Rajah Caruth launched a learning curriculum, in association with Microsoft and GM Motorsports, called "How STEM Leads to Speed: Racing with Rajah." This curriculum, designed for middle and high school students, is aimed at providing knowledge about motorsports, STEM and technology, including the recent developments in Artificial Intelligence.

"We just announced today our program with 'Racing with Rajah' and Microsoft and GM Motorsports we're all kind of partnering for this cool little synergy... I have a passion about kind of just giving kids here and in general just exposure to different things, with racing being one of them, not even from a driving perspective but whether it's engineering, marketing, business operations, legal stuff," Rajah Caruth said. [0:17 onwards]

He explained how the program would assist students to gain deeper knowledge about motorsports and would also help them to get into motorsports in the future.

"Ideally, this program would help get more people into racing, but that's not really the ultimate goal of it for me. I think it's just to help a young adult learn something new and just be exposed to a new experience and new knowledge," he added.

Rajah Caruth debuted in the Truck Series in 2022 and is currently in his third full-time season. He clinched his maiden victory at Las Vegas last year, becoming only the third African-American driver to win a race in NASCAR.

