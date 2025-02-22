Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy drops 2-word reaction as William Byron comes clean on his and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter’s interaction

Rajah Kirby Caruth, Bubba Wallace's friend and mentee, recently reacted to a viral social media moment involving William Byron and pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter. Caruth retweeted a post from TMZ about Byron openly expressing his desire to invite Carpenter to a NASCAR race and shared a surprising reaction.

The whole thing started after a parody social media account falsely portrayed Byron as leaving a seemingly flirty comment on one of Carpenter’s posts. The post quickly gained traction when X account @dailydownfords posted a screenshot of the same, leading to speculation about a potential connection between the HMS star and the singer.

Byron addressed the rumors while speaking to TMZ Sports on Friday, February 21, explaining that he had nothing to do with the comment. He was rather calm about the fake comment on his behalf, even lauding the person for doing a good job on Photoshop. However, Byron took the opportunity to invite Carpenter to a NASCAR race.

"They do a really good job with Photoshop nowadays. It was a good parody account; it's like that NBA Centel account. They did a good job. Maybe we can get her out to a race or something, that would be great. Or I can get to a show. That would be fun," William Byron told TMZ.

Upon learning about Byron's invite to Carpenter, Rajah Caruth reshared TMZ's post and dropped a two-word comment.

"Dawg omg," Caruth wrote on X.

When TMZ asked Byron if he wanted to send a message to Carpenter, the HMS driver said shyly, "Her music's pretty good".

Byron recently won the Daytona 500 for the second year in a row, becoming the youngest driver to have done so. Interestingly, the record was previously held by Jeff Gordon, whose No. 24 Chevrolet Byron overtook in 2018.

Carson Hocevar adds fuel to rumors about William Byron and Sabrina Carpenter

Despite William Byron denying commenting on Sabrina Carpenter's post, the story has already sparked dating rumors between the two. Carson Hocevar has now fueled those rumors, albeit he was seemingly joking about the whole situation.

When asked about the incident, the Spire Motorsports driver recalled a story painting William Byron as the 'nice guy' before adding Sabrina is lucky to have him, with a hint of sarcasm.

"Yeah, Byron let me borrow his Lambo the other day and then flew me on his private jet back from Daytona right after he won. So I appreciate (that). Nice guy. Sabrina is lucky to have him. Sabrina would be lucky," Hocevar shared.

Wiliam Byron has once again locked himself into the playoffs early in the season by winning the Daytona 500 and can now focus on making the best of his regular season.

