Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy drops a one-word reaction to Rick Hendrick’s former employee’s message involving Jeff Gordon

Bubba Wallace's NASCAR Truck Series prodigy reacted to Jeff Gordon's former race engineer Zac Brown's nostalgic message. A fan's throwback video of the four-time Cup Series champion's 2015 Kentucky Speedway run sent Brown reminiscing about his first race as an engineer with the former #24 Chevrolet driver.

The video highlighted how the 2015 Aero package, featuring a shorter rear spoiler and several adjustments resulted in acute downforce reduction. But as Gordon was looking to dominate the oval, he made big moves while the rivals struggled with the dirty air.

Catching the sheer sight of Hendrick Motorsports' ace's dominant display, Brown became nostalgic about the race, letting his emotions flow.

"First race of my career seems like yesterday," Brown Tweeted.

Wallace's acclaimed Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth reacted with a one-word response to Brown's post. Caruth is the third African-American driver to win a NASCAR National Series race. The Hendrick Cars-backed driver earned the feat after his Las Vegas win last season.

"Sick!!!!," Caruth reacted.

Gordon wrapped the Kentucky race in seventh place but had a unique reason why he wanted to win there.

When Jeff Gordon opened up about what winning in Kentucky would mean to him

Jeff Gordon, a household name in NASCAR with 93 Cup Series wins recorded under his name, has clinched numerous noteworthy accolades. From triumphing in the Daytona 500 thrice and three Coca-Cola 600 wins to winning the Southern 500 six times, the Californian has dominated the toughest venues on the roster.

Heading into the 2015 race, Gordon was hungry to check Kentucky off his list as the only track where he didn't win. Thus, he explained that the allure of doing the victory burnouts on the now-sidelined track was strong. The former NASCAR driver said he wouldn't be disappointed if he failed to ace the race but admitted finishing second would leave him bitter.

“It wouldn’t mean so much to me if I hadn’t won on all the other ones. It’s the newest track that has been added on the schedule, so we haven’t been able to come here for a long time. It would just mean a lot to win it," Jeff Gordon said via NASCAR.

“It’s not if we don’t win that I’m going to be super disappointed. I’m going to be disappointed if we finish second. To come that close, yeah, that would be a little disappointing as far as the stats go. But I would like to have a good, strong finish here and just have a shot at it,” he added.

Jeff Gordon's hopes crumbled at the Sparta facility. The #24 Chevrolet struggled with Goodyear compounds that weren't soft enough to gel with the underlying asphalt, and minimal fall-off only added to the misery.

As a result, after piloting the new aero package across the grueling 267-lap race, Gordon slipped from a third-place start to a seventh-place finish.

