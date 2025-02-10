Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy fires off a two-word take on Chase Elliott’s Super Bowl sighting

Rajah Caruth, a friend and mentee of 23XI Racing’s Bubba Wallace, reacted when he saw Chase Elliott on TV. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was spotted watching the latest NFL game at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

However, unlike Chase Elliott, Caruth didn’t fly all the way to New Orleans. He turned on his TV instead. On seeing Elliott at one point during the FOX broadcast, the 22-year-old speedster clicked a photo and posted it on X (formerly known as Twitter).

In the caption, he wrote,

“S/o bro.”

Caruth is a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program, and currently drives for Spire Motorsports in the Craftsman Truck Series. He will return behind the wheel of the No. 71 machine paired with crew chief Kevin Bono Manion for the second straight year.

“I’m impressed with how he’s balanced his commitments to his race team, his craft, the media and his growing fanbase while managing a full workload at Winston-Salem State University,” said Jeff Dickerson, co-owner of Spire Motorsports. “Our organization believes in Raj, and he has consistently shown the leadership, form and work ethic that every team looks for in a driver. Everyone at Spire Motorsports is really happy to run it back with him…”

Caruth finished 2024 seventh in points with five top fives and 12 top-10s to his name. His win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March earned him a spot in the playoffs for the first time in his career. It also made him the third driver of color to win a national series race after Bubba Wallace and Hall of Famer Wendell Scott.

Caruth is expected to kick off his 2025 season with the Fresh From Florida 250 at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 14. The 100-lap event will stream on Fox Sports 1 with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 7:30 pm ET.

Rajah Caruth matches Chase Elliott by picking yearly NMPA honor

While Chase Elliott won the National Motorsports Press Association's Most Popular Driver Award for the seventh consecutive season, Rajah Caruth received the same honor at the Truck level. Notably, it was Caruth’s first time winning the prestigious award.

Caruth shared his thoughts on the same while at the NASCAR Awards ceremony at Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. He recorded a short video of himself saying,

“What’s up fans? I want to thank you for voting me for Most Popular Driver in the Craftsman Truck Series. Appreciate all y’all’s support and we’ll see you in 2025.”

Caruth made remarkable progress in 2024 compared to his previous season. He finished 16th in 2023 but made it inside the top 7 in 2024. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to qualify for the coveted championship race at Phoenix.

