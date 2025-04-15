Bubba Wallace's NASCAR prodigy makes feelings known after a 'solid recovery' at Bristol

Bubba Wallace has been mentoring the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver, Rajah Caruth, since his debut in the sport. Caruth, who is currently in his third full-time season in the Truck Series, reflected on his ninth-place finish at Bristol Motor Speedway last week.

Ad

During Friday's Weather Guard race, Caruth led 85 laps, the most in over 50 Truck starts and grabbed his third top-10 finish of the 2025 season. The 22-year-old previously had a seventh and eighth-place finish at Las Vegas and Martinsville, respectively. Caruth shared his thoughts on the race on X, writing:

"Solid recovery for a top 10 after getting spun and a few pit road hiccups. Feels good to show our potential, leading laps and running up front. Every race, we’re getting closer to our best. Super proud of the entire team-road crew, pit crew, shop crew, and everyone in between."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Caruth qualified 12th for the race in Spire Motorsports' No. 71 Chevy and also pointed out the challenges during a post-race interview at the 0.533-mile oval in Bristol.

"I just really tried to execute to the best of my ability...Just didn't feel like I did the best job to start the race. Then we had a loose wheel, and that's how we got spun out there on the front stretch. But to come back and..lead some laps, I'm super proud of this group for having my back," Caruth said via Frontstretch (00:15 onwards).

Ad

Caruth is currently ranked 14th in the series points standings. Last season, he won his first win in the Truck Series at Las Vegas and became the only third Black driver to win in one of NASCAR’s top three national series, after Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace.

Ad

Meanwhile, Bubba Wallace did not have the best day at Bristol and finished 19th in Sunday's Food City 500.

"That was rough" - Bubba Wallace on Bristol Cup race

Bubba Wallace qualified for the Bristol Cup race outside the top 20, but made some progress early and looked like he could finish in the top 10. However, the 23XI Racing driver got stuck in traffic and finished just inside the 20th position. He is currently ranked eighth in the standings behind his teammate Tyler Reddick, with two top five finishes and 251 points.

Ad

"Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane. Made me realize, oh well move on. Nothing better than hearing that! ... See yall in Dega, I'm out," Bubba Wallace wrote on X.

Wallace and his wife Amanda welcomed their first child, Becks Hayden, in September last year.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The NASCAR Cup Series will resume after its first and only break of the 2025 season this Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. The tenth race of the year, the Jack Link's 500 is scheduled for April 27.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More