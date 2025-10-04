Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy Rajah Caruth admits his one regret despite P4 at Charlotte ROVAL

Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy Rajah Caruth logged a solid P4 finish, his third this season, in Friday’s Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. However, the driver himself wasn’t too happy with his performance, more so with his qualifying position for the 67-lap playoff event.Corey Heim, driver of the No. 11 entry for Tricon Garage, won the race at Charlotte, marking his ninth win of the 2025 season. The top five spots were rounded off by Brent Crews, Gio Ruggiero, Caruth, and Connor Zilisch.Caruth, who has been under the mentorship of Bubba Wallace for years now, is a product of NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Driver Development Program. Currently driving the No. 71 Chevy Silverado for Spire Motorsports, the young racing phenom has a shot at bagging his career-first Truck Series championship this year.Caruth entered Friday’s race as the 18th driver in a 36-car field, which he thought wasn’t enough with a Spire Motorsports truck. During a post-race interview with Frontstretch, the Washington, DC, native said (0:40),“I definitely feel like I needed to do better, for sure. I've got a lot of work to do in my road racing, obviously ...I should not qualify 18th in a Spire truck at a road course. I got some work to do for sure, but proud to get a good result today.”Rajah Caruth followed in the footsteps of Wendell Scott and NASCAR Cup Series regular Bubba Wallace by becoming the third African American driver to win a national series race. 2025 marks his second consecutive playoff appearance with Spire Motorsports, with whom the driver earned his maiden series victory at Nashville Superspeedway in May 2025.For now, Caruth will prepare for next week’s race at Talladega Superspeedway. Scheduled for October 17, fans can watch the race live on FS1 (4 pm ET) with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.When Bubba Wallace cheered for Rajah Caruth as the latter sealed the 2025 playoffs with his second NASCAR triumphBy winning the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway earlier this season, Rajah Caruth made the playoffs despite being 13th in the standings and 17 points below the provisional cutoff line. Bubba Wallace, who has coached Caruth throughout his entire racing career, was elated at the 22-year-old’s dominance.Lauding Caruth, Wallace took to social media and wrote,“LFGGGGGG kid!!!!!!!&quot;Bubba Wallace’s connection with Caruth began with the McDonald's Black &amp; Positively Golden Mentors program back in 2021, which connects aspiring young drivers with established Black professionals like Wallace himself.While Caruth has his eyes on Talladega, Wallace inches closer towards his 32nd start of the season in the concluding race of the Round of 12. Named Bank of America ROVAL 400, the 109-lap event will be televised on USA (October 5, 3 pm ET) with live radio updates on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.