Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy Rajah Caruth makes feelings clear on his ‘opposite’ ordeal this season: “We haven’t had the best start”

NASCAR driver Rajah Caruth, a protégé of Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace, recently shared his thoughts on his 2024 Truck Series season and his goals moving forward. Despite a slow start, Caruth remains optimistic about his performance and aims to improve as the season progresses. Additionally, he discussed his expectations for the upcoming Truck Series race at Las Vegas, hoping to put up a strong performance.

Rajah Caruth pilots the #71 Chevy Silverado sponsored by HendrickCars.com, competing full-time in the Craftsman Truck Series for Spire Motorsports. Caruth, who is in his third full-time season in the series, secured his only victory in the division at Las Vegas last year, making him the defending champion.

In the pre-race interview, Caruth shared his thoughts on the 2024 NASCAR season before expressing that he feels 'confident' in himself, despite a slow start to this year's campaign.

"Last season started out really well. We were able to finish both the plate races and get out of those tracks with being in a good spot and points and it's kind of been the opposite to start this year[...]It's a relatively short year before the playoffs start so I think besides that I feel more just confident in myself and just trust in my experience more than anything," Caruth said [1:00 onwards]

"For me success is essentially just doing kind of my job and doing the little things right and my preparation through the week acts like a machine on race day. So yeah, I think that's really it and hopefully tonight goes well for us. We haven't had the best start of the year but hopefully things go smoothly tonight and we have a good race," Bubba Wallace's prodigy added

Rajah Caruth made history last season by qualifying for the NASCAR playoffs for the first time in his career. In 23 starts, he recorded 12 top-ten and five top-five finishes, showcasing his consistency and skill. Although he fell short of the Championship 4, Caruth—NASCAR's youngest Black driver—has proven himself as one of the most competitive rising talents in the sport.

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old started the Ecosave 200 in P6; however, the race has been red-flagged as of this moment due to inclement weather.

Rajah Caruth makes emotions clear after Dale Jr.'s heartfelt talk with Carl Edwards

Dale Jr., a two-time Xfinity Series champion, has expanded his influence beyond racing through Dirty Mo Media, a platform known for its in-depth NASCAR coverage, behind-the-scenes access, and exclusive interviews. Recently, rising Truck Series driver Rajah Caruth weighed in on the latest episode, which featured a special guest appearance from NASCAR legend Carl Edwards.

na"Listening to the Carl Edwards interview on the @DaleJr download.. so touching and great perspective on things. And Carl celebrating his wife at the end🤌🏾 🥲" Caruth wrote on X

Meanwhile, catch the Truck Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway live on FOX Sports 1 and SiriusXM.

