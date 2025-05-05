Bubba Wallace’s NASCAR prodigy reacts to Erik Jones’ message on his Texas breakthrough

Rajah Caruth, who happens to be a close friend of Bubba Wallace, applauded Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones on bagging his season’s first top-five. NASCAR hosted this year’s Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4.

Wallace, meanwhile, was one of the 12 drivers who were handed DNFs that day. There were 12 cautions throughout the 267-lap race, with the last one stretching the race by four more laps than originally scheduled.

Jones now has 300 starts to his credit in the NASCAR Cup Series. He has been driving in the series for nine seasons, while 2025 marks his fourth year with Legacy Motor Club, owned by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson.

Erik Jones summed up his feelings in just one emoji he tweeted. Caruth saw it a few hours ago and left the following reaction:

Rajah Caruth drives the No. 71 Chevrolet Silverado RST full time for Spire Motorsports in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series. Last Friday, May 2, he competed in the SpeedyCash.com 250 race at Texas and brought home a respectable P3 finish. He sits 13th in the drivers' standings with 193 points.

Caruth, Wallace, and Jones will now prepare for their respective races, all of which will be held at Kansas Speedway next week. As there won’t be any Xfinity race on Saturday, May 10, the series will head directly to Charlotte Motor Speedway for its May 24 race.

Only a day later, Bubba Wallace will compete in the prestigious Coca-Cola 600. 2025 will mark the 66th running of the crown jewel event that his fellow Toyota driver, Christopher Bell, won last year.

Bubba Wallace causes massive wreck at Texas Motor Speedway

Sunday’s race at Texas saw Bubba Wallace spinning out right at the start of Stage 1. Running deep in traffic, he rammed his No. 23 Camry straight into the outside wall before veering back into the track in front of race winner, Joey Logano, causing a multi-car pileup on lap 172.

Other drivers like Noah Gragson, A. J. Allmendinger, Alex Bowman, and Chad Finchum were caught in the mess as well. NASCAR then set the field up for a restart. Bubba Wallace returned after the caution, but parked his ride on the pit road soon.

"I hate that I got into the fence,” Wallace said during a post-race interview (via Bob Pockrass, FOX Sports). “I was trying to give the 22 (of Logano) room and then just got the wall and started chaos. So I hate it for my team and hate it for everybody involved. I just had a lapse. It doesn’t take much to get you off your rhythm. I got bit by my own mistake."

Bubba Wallace is eighth in the standings with 306 points and is 115 points adrift of William Byron, the current points leader. Eleven races into the season, Wallace has two top-fives and four top-10s to his credit already. He is now vying for a win that will lock him in the playoffs.

