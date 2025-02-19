Bubba Wallace's No.23 Toyota Camry draws inspiration from Columbia's 1986 Bugaboo jacket for Atlanta 

Daytona Duel One winner and 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace recently unveiled his new livery for the Atlanta Motor Speedway race this weekend. 23XI Racing uploaded a collaboration post with Wallace's long-time sponsor Columbia Sportswear on Instagram, also sharing the inspiration behind his new paint scheme.

Ad

The Mobile, Alabama, native debuted in the Cup Series in 2017 with Richard Petty Motorsports, the legendary seven-time champion's team. He remained with the team for four years, before joining Denny Hamlin's co-owned 23XI Racing in 2021, where he secured his first Cup Series victory. Wallace is now in his fifth season with the team, driving the No. 23 Toyota Camry XSE.

As per the latest post, Wallace's #23 Camry features a purple and blue paint scheme for the race scheduled for February 22, 2025. The new livery was inspired by his sponsor Columbia Activewear's 1986 Bugaboo jacket. The 31-year-old Cup Series driver's team captioned the short clip:

Ad

Trending

"This Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway @bubbawallace will take the No. 23 @columbia1938 Toyota Camry that was inspired by Columbia’s classic 1986 Bugaboo jacket to the max."

Ad

Columbia Sportswear signed a multi-year deal with Wallace in 2020 while he was driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, and has continued to sponsor him in the Cup Series since then. The brand is a leading innovator in active outdoor lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. The duo debuted at the Drydene 311 race at Dover International Speedway on August 23, 2020.

“I don't feel like I've reached my peak yet, nowhere near it”: Bubba Wallace's bold statement amid 23XI's "difficult" shakeup

On February 15, 2025, before the Daytona 500, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was featured in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch.90). There, he touched upon the tough decision to switch crew chiefs, moving from Bootie Barker to Charles Denike for the 2025 season.

Ad

With his new crew chief Denike, the #23 Toyota Camry XSE driver won the Duel One race on Thursday, February 13, 2025. He compared the time with his former crew chief Barker and mentioned that his growth had "plateaued."

"In 24 we were like, Okay, what's what's that for this peak here? And it kind of just plateaued. And it wasn't from a lack of effort; it wasn't because we had a fallout. It just things didn't line up the way that we thought they would. And it led to a change, and so obviously all of us hope, and even Bootie hopes, that this was the right change, indeed, to keep that climb going," Wallace explained. [00:00 onwards]

Ad

"Because I don't feel like I've reached my peak yet, nowhere near it. But for some reason, whatever that reason was, we kind of stalled out. And I look at the last two seasons very, very similar," he added.

Expand Tweet

Bubba Wallace had tough luck in 2024 and wrapped up the season in 18th place with no wins. However, he displayed some good signs, securing one pole position, six top-five, and 14 top-ten finishes in 36 starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"