Bubba Wallace Jr. to run inverted paint scheme at Martinsville Cup race

Bubba Wallace Jr. took to Twitter to reveal a new inverted paint scheme for the Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

The usual red and white placement of the No. 23 Toyota's regular design will be interchanged for the first night race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

In what is only the second time that the series will race under the lights at the .526-mile oval, and a first for the 23XI Racing team, Bubba Wallace's striking white No. 23 Toyota is set to be an easy standout.

With 136 points, Bubba Wallace currently sits 21st in the standings heading into the eighth race of the season, and the Alabama native will be hoping for a swing of fortune at Martinsville.

You got to check this out! 👀



Take a look at @BubbaWallace's special paint scheme for Saturday night's race at @MartinsvilleSwy. pic.twitter.com/D3cKT3IZXj — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 9, 2021

Assessing Bubba Wallace's 2021 Cup season

Night race vibes coming soon 😎 https://t.co/oShY0HlKpa — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) April 8, 2021

Having joined a new team led by Denny Hamlin and NBA legend Michael Jordan, Bubba Wallace entered 2021 with a fair amount of hype, but he has struggled to live up to those expectations so far.

Between a did-not-finish (DNF) at the Daytona 500 and a P27 at the Bristol dirt race, the best that Bubba Wallace has been able to muster this season is a P16 at Phoenix and Atlanta.

In his defense, accidents at crucial junctures in the races, coupled with mechanical issues, haven't helped his cause.

Bubba Wallace and 23XI Racing will be hoping to turn their season around at the track nicknamed "The Paperclip," where he won his first Truck Series race. He is set to start from the 25th position, alongside Stewart-Haas Racing's Cole Custer.

The Blu-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will be telecast on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

