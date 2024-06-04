Freddie Kraft recently addressed the early race incident between Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson at Gateway. During stage 2 of the recent Cup race, Busch and Larson made contact, after which it was Busch who came off worse and ended up with a DNF, whereas Larson recovered to finish in 10th place.

But it was Busch's DNF, which, according to Freddie Kraft, could end up hurting the RCR driver.

Speaking on the "Door Bumper Clear" podcast, Bubba Wallace's spotter claimed that it was Kyle Busch at fault and potentially stands more to lose. As fellow spotter Brett Griffin wondered which Kyle it was between Busch and Larson who "fu***d up", Kraft said,

"The one who was on the cut line is the one that fu***d up because they're racing their a***s off here but you gotta know, as tight as the points are, if you're Kyle Busch, you can't have a DNF. It looked to me that they had a little bit of a pi**ing match in (turns) 3 & 4 and then they got down to the front straightaway and did the old bouncing off of each other and then Kyle Busch held him (Kyle Larson) really tight into 1, and Larson gets loose, chases it up into him and wrecks the two of them," Kraft said.

Trending

The spotter further added that before this incident; Kyle Busch, who was in 14th place in the standings, is now 20 points behind three drivers after his DNF at Gateway.

"For him to make this mistake in this situation is very surprising to me," Kraft exclaimed.

Expand Tweet

Kyle Larson claims his incident with Kyle Busch was simply hard racing

Speaking after the race at Gateway in which he finished in 10th place, Kyle Larson gave his version of events in the incident with Kyle Busch. The Hendrick Motorsports driver claimed he and Busch were coming to the end of that stage and he was "a little bit better than him."

But as he tried to side-draft him, he ended up touching his quarter panel, which "ticked him off" and led to Busch squeezing into the #5. Speaking via Bob Pockrass, Larson said,

"I honestly thought I had a flat when I turned into one because it just turned around backwards, but I guess he must have just took the air off of me and (I) spun. I’m not sure what his side of it was, but that was my side, I guess."

As for Busch, the RCR driver wondered if Larson going for that one point was worth it because it ended up hurting the #8 team "a lot."

Kyle Busch added that the incident was "very frustrating" and they can't afford "days like that."