Bubba Wallace’s spotter comments on Austin Cindric’s role in major IndyCar announcement

Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, recently speculated on Austin Cindric’s future in Team Penske following a major change in the IndyCar hierarchy. Team Penske recently announced the departure of IndyCar Team President Tim Cindric as the Managing Director and General Manager.

The executives' decision to move on came in the wake of a major technical violation discovered by officials during the 2025 Indianapolis 500 qualifying. These violations involved illegal modifications to the rear of the cars driven by Josef Newgarden and Will Power, which is banned under IndyCar technical regulations as they could reduce aerodynamic drag. As a result of the violation, both cars were disqualified from Fast 12 and moved back to the end of the starting grid, while the team was fined $200,000.

Veteran motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass reported the news on X and wrote:

"Team Penske announced today the departures of INDYCAR Team President, Tim Cindric, INDYCAR Managing Director, Ron Ruzewski and INDYCAR General Manager Kyle Moyer from the organization."

Bubba Wallace’s spotter of 15 years replied to this tweet, supporting Tim Cindric's son and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric while negating any relation between the incident and the NASCAR Cup Series driver. He wrote:

"Anyone in the replies speculating that this has some kind of effect on Austin, hasn’t been watching the races this year."

Freddie Kraft is well known for his role as a NASCAR spotter, most prominently serving as the spotter for Bubba Wallace for over 15 years. Kraft began his motorsports journey at Riverhead Raceway on Long Island and worked at various grassroots levels before moving up to the Cup Series. Through his years of service, he has become a media personality, which is particularly visible on the popular “Door Bumper Clear Podcast” where he shares his takes on NASCAR events.

Bubba Wallace’s spotter reacts to Joey Logano’s 'hypocritical' verdict after the All-Star Race drama

Freddie Kraft recently commented on the controversy involving Joey Logano and Christopher Bell during the NASCAR All-Star Race. Kraft criticized Logano’s reaction after Bell executed a bold inside pass with under ten laps to go, which cost Logano his lead and track position.

The spotter called Logano’s comments about Bell’s aggressive move “one of the most hypocritical things” he’s heard, pointing out that Logano himself is known for similar hard racing tactics when competing for wins.

"This is probably one of the most hypocritical things I've ever heard anybody say[...]He held him (Bell) off for like seven laps, and I'm like, 'This guy is the best defensive racer in our sport.' Knowing that Joey is as good as he is defensively, if you get an opportunity, you have to take it. And that's what Bell did, and he didn't wreck him," Bubba Wallace's spotter said on the Door Bumper Clear podcast.

"What it comes down to is, finally, like I said earlier, the roles were reversed. He was finally the best car and got beat by you know, strategy or caution. You should have known for 40 laps that this is coming, like what was your plan?" he added.

Bubba Wallace's spotter emphasized that, given Logano’s reputation as one of the best defensive racers in NASCAR, he should have anticipated such a move from Bell, especially with the race winding down.

