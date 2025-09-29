Bubba Wallace’s spotter comments on Denny Hamlin controversy from Kansas

Bubba Wallace's spotter, Freddie Kraft, seemed to take a jab at Denny Hamlin after a controversial final lap at Kansas Speedway. Kraft pointed to Hamlin’s past comments about yielding to help a teammate win a championship—remarks that didn’t appear to match Hamlin’s actions last weekend.

For context, Hamlin was frustrated over Ty Gibbs racing him hard at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, given that he is in the middle of a championship run. Their tension resulted in a wreck, with Gibbs being sent to the wall.

On Hamlin's Actions Detrimental podcast, he noted that Gibbs should want one of the team’s drivers to win the championship, given that Joe Gibbs Racing is a family-run operation. Kraft later echoed that sentiment after Hamlin raced Wallace hard at Kansas—pointing out the irony since Hamlin is also a co-owner of 23XI Racing.

The spotter for the #23 team reposted his statement on the Door, Bumper, Clear podcast with a one emoji caption, writing:

“😁”

Meanwhile, the statement reads:

“I would think Denny would want one of us to win the championship. His number's on the building, isn't it? I feel like I got that quote from somewhere.”
On the final lap of the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas, Denny Hamlin was side-by-side with Bubba Wallace on the backstretch when he ran his 23XI Racing driver up approaching turn three. That gave Chase Elliott a wide-open lane at the bottom for a clear racing line all the way to the checkered flag.

Hamlin settled for second place, with fellow Toyota drivers Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, and Bubba Wallace rounding out the top five. Kyle Larson finished in sixth ahead of Tyler Reddick, Brad Keselowski, William Byron, and Shane van Gisbergen.

With Wallace coming short of a win, he remained below the playoff cutline by 26 points. He sits between Ross Chastain (-13) and teammate Tyler Reddick (-29), with defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano (+13) holding on to the final transfer spot in eighth.

“I'd probably say something dumb”: Bubba Wallace on Denny Hamlin's last-lap antics at Kansas

Bubba Wallace missed out on a Round of 8 spot but stayed positive, noting he didn’t expect to be racing for the win. He also kept calm about Denny Hamlin racing him hard, saying it was a situation he would’ve reacted to differently two years ago.

In a post-race interview, the 31-year-old Alabama native said (via NBC Sports):

“To even have a shot at the win with the way we started, you could have fooled me. We were not good. We missed it on the fire-off speed. I just really appreciate the team. Two years ago, I’d probably say something dumb (about Hamlin, like), ‘He’s a dumbass for that move. I don’t care if he’s my boss or not.’ But we’re going for the win. I hate that we gave it to Chevrolet there.”
Bubba Wallace also found a silver lining, adding:

“Toyotas were super fast, and proud to be driving one. I thought it was meant to be, and then it wasn’t. All in all, the positives, though. We were minus-27 coming in; we’re minus-26 leaving. We gained a point.”

NASCAR will be back in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the Round of 12 elimination race. The 109-lap road course showdown is scheduled for October 5 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

