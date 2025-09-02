Bubba Wallace’s spotter defends Connor Zilisch’s controversial move to Portland victory

Connor Zilisch’s Xfinity win at Portland Raceway last Saturday is being called the result of a controversial move by NASCAR aficionados and several pundits. However, Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, isn’t one of them. He believes that Zilisch had done nothing wrong.For Zilisch, it was his eighth win of the 2025 season. The 19-year-old driver has won more races than anyone at JR Motorsports (the team he drives for) as well as the entire NASCAR Xfinity Series roster.While scrutinizing Zilisch’s victory at Darlington, it appeared that the Chevy star had cut through the A-frame penalty area in Turn 1. Some said that Zilisch should have taken the actual corner. However, Kraft said (on the Door Bumper Clear podcast),“At least Connor ran the chicane. The next four guys in line all just (expletive) hooked the corner; don't even go anywhere near the racetrack. Connor didn't do anything wrong. He took advantage of a screwed up rule.”Connor Zilisch will remain the last winner at Portland for the next two years at least, as the Oregon-based racetrack will not return to NASCAR’s schedule for the foreseeable future. Zilisch will join Trackhouse Racing as a full-time Cup Series driver next year, replacing the 2016 Xfinity Series champion and Cup regular, Daniel Suarez.For now, Zilisch will prepare for this coming week’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, September 2025. Named Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues Hog, the 169-lap race will stream live on CW with live radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.“It hurt so good”- Connor Zilisch reflects on racing after recent collarbone injuryA few weeks back, Connor Zilisch fell off his car while celebrating his win at Watkins Glen. He escaped any fatal injuries but was carried off on a stretcher with a fractured collarbone.Thankfully, the human collarbone heals fast. In a matter of weeks, Connor Zilisch was fit to return behind the wheel of his No. 88 JR Motorsports Chevy.“To come back two weeks after collarbone surgery, it hurt, but it hurt so good,&quot; said Zilisch, who now owns 13 top-fives in a row. “So proud of this 88 team. It's been such a fun year. Let's go get ourselves a championship.&quot;Back in July, Connor Zilisch got JR Motorsports its 100th win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. It also marked his third consecutive victory and his fifth of the 2025 season.Fast forward to Portland Raceway, the top four spots were all rounded off by NASCAR Xfinity Series rookies, Zilisch, William Sawalich, Nick Sanchez, and Christian Eckes. Richard Childress Racing’s Austin Hill completed the top five. Kaulig Racing’s Christian Eckes finished sixth and bagged a spot in the playoffs.