Bubba Wallace’s spotter elaborates on his “what an a**hole” remark about the 23XI driver

A recent video from Dirty Mo Media shows Bubba Wallace’s spotter, Freddie Kraft, making a blunt remark about the 23XI Racing driver. The recording is of a moment in the podcast where Kraft recalls Wallace’s dramatic finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a fun twist.

The video, shared on X by Dirty Mo Media, featured a conversation where Freddie Kraft is present along with Jamie McMurray. The caption read:

"Bubba may have scared Freddie on Sunday, but in this story, he made Jamie proud. 🥲"

During the discussion, Kraft described the final moments of the Straight Talk Wireless 400. As Wallace came down the backstretch approaching the checkered flag, he radioed his team, saying he had a tire going down. Kraft initially panicked, assuming the race was over for Wallace. However, instead of slowing down, Wallace aggressively charged into Turn 3 at full speed. As Kraft recalled the incident, here’s what he had to say about Bubba Wallace.

"What an a**hole," he said, recounting his thoughts in the moment. He then added, "Did you see this? He’s coming down the backstretch, coming to the checker, he’s like—Oh, I got a tire down. I’m like, f***. Then I see he goes into 3 hard, I’m like—You’re a f****** a**hole."

This time around in Homestead-Miami, Bubba Wallace put up one of his strongest performances of the season. The 23XI Racing driver led a total of 56 laps and clinched a third-place finish.

Wallace started ninth at Homestead and fell to 12th by the end of Stage 1 but climbed to fifth by the second stage. Late in the race, Wallace was in contention for the win but was overtaken by Alex Bowman and Kyle Larson in the closing laps. Larson ultimately won the race, and Bowman came in second.

Why was Bubba Wallace’s comment during the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 significant?

Speaking to NASCAR.com, Wallace looked back on what was one of his best performances at Homestead-Miami. Talking about it, he shared:

"When I got the fence, I was pissed off for a half-corner, and then it was OK. There’s still a long way to go, regroup, and focus."

The radio comment about having a tire down was also reminiscent of a moment from last year’s playoff race at Martinsville. In that race, Bubba Wallace’s team was involved in a strategy to help Christopher Bell advance to the Championship 4. With five laps to go, Wallace unexpectedly drifted out of the groove, radioing in:

"I think I’ve got a tire going down."

This was shared by Kyle Dalton, a motorsports journalist for Athlon Sports on X. He wrote:

“On the final lap at Homestead, @bubbawallace joked with his team over the radio about a tire going down and it sounded similar to what he said on the last visit to Martinsville.”

This particular move allowed Bell to gain a good position. While NASCAR did not penalize anyone for race manipulation, they later fined Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain, and Austin Dillon $100,000 each for separate infractions.

